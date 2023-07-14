Home
1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

mutual fund
QLMICX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$31.19 +0.01 +0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
(QLMICX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund

QLMICX | Fund

$31.19

$36.8 M

0.00%

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$36.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QLMICX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    1919 Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    1187395
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Bates

Fund Description

The Socially Responsive Fund invests in a mix of common stocks and other equity securities of U.S. companies of any market capitalization and fixed income securities which are primarily investment grade and may be of any maturity. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain at least 65% of the value of its assets in equity securities and at least 25% of the value of its assets in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include asset- and mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in equity and debt securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries. The Fund emphasizes companies that offer both attractive investment opportunities and demonstrate an awareness of their impact on the society in which they operate.
The Socially Responsive Fund believes that there is a direct correlation between companies that demonstrate an acute awareness of their impact on the society within which they operate and companies that offer attractive long-term investment potential. The Fund believes that actively addressing environmental and social issues can translate into sound business. The Fund will use its best efforts to assess a company’s environmental and social performance. The Adviser will monitor the related progress or deterioration of each company in which the Fund invests.
Socially responsive factors considered include fair and reasonable employment practices, contributions to the general well-being of the citizens of its host communities and countries and respect for human rights, efforts and strategies to minimize the negative impact of business activities and to preserve the earth’s ecological heritage and avoidance of investments in companies that manufacture nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction, derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production of non-nuclear weaponry, derive more than 5% of their revenue from the production or sales of tobacco, or have significant direct exposure to fossil fuel real assets.
The Socially Responsive Fund may hold cash pending investment, and may invest in money market instruments for cash management purposes. The Fund may depart from its principal investment strategies in response to adverse market, economic or political conditions by taking temporary defensive positions, including by investing in any type of money market instruments, short-term debt securities or cash without regard to any percentage limitations.
The Fund may also use other strategies and invest in other securities that are described, along with their risks, in the Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”). However, the Socially Responsive Fund might not use all of the strategies and techniques or invest in all of the types of securities described in this Prospectus or in the SAI.
Read More

QLMICX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -8.3% 18.1% 5.16%
1 Yr 4.2% -13.3% 143.9% 49.80%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 64.90%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 31.30%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 5.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -34.7% 92.4% 94.50%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.45%
2020 4.7% -7.5% 11.8% 5.12%
2019 4.8% 0.1% 14.9% 2.59%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.0% 37.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -11.9% 18.1% 5.16%
1 Yr 4.2% -13.3% 143.9% 49.53%
3 Yr -1.3%* -8.0% 25.7% 65.20%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 38.02%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 5.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMICX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -34.7% 92.4% 94.50%
2021 3.5% -6.1% 19.5% 39.45%
2020 4.7% -7.5% 11.8% 5.12%
2019 4.8% 0.1% 14.9% 2.59%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.2% 69.91%

NAV & Total Return History

QLMICX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QLMICX Category Low Category High QLMICX % Rank
Net Assets 36.8 M 658 K 207 B 92.77%
Number of Holdings 135 2 15351 42.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.8 M 660 K 48.5 B 94.41%
Weighting of Top 10 29.64% 8.4% 105.0% 62.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 6.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.10%
  3. Apple Inc 3.90%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.11%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.42%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.16%
  7. The Home Depot Inc 2.03%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 2.00%
  9. Bank of America Corp 1.99%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMICX % Rank
Stocks 		66.34% 0.00% 99.40% 9.67%
Bonds 		26.04% 0.00% 116.75% 90.46%
Cash 		6.90% -16.75% 81.51% 20.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.72% 0.00% 23.84% 35.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 69.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 62.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMICX % Rank
Technology 		24.91% 0.00% 44.21% 10.52%
Healthcare 		18.01% 0.00% 29.35% 8.06%
Financial Services 		15.52% 0.00% 38.77% 37.84%
Industrials 		8.69% 0.00% 24.37% 78.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.64% 0.00% 19.36% 69.13%
Communication Services 		8.31% 0.00% 23.67% 28.96%
Consumer Defense 		8.05% 0.00% 19.93% 20.77%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 65.01% 32.79%
Utilities 		2.46% 0.00% 99.55% 67.21%
Basic Materials 		0.79% 0.00% 33.35% 94.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 94.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMICX % Rank
US 		63.42% -1.65% 98.67% 7.63%
Non US 		2.92% 0.00% 37.06% 80.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMICX % Rank
Corporate 		63.82% 0.00% 98.21% 11.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.53% 0.14% 100.00% 16.49%
Government 		15.01% 0.00% 97.26% 75.48%
Securitized 		0.64% 0.00% 92.13% 83.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 45.91%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 65.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMICX % Rank
US 		23.30% 0.00% 62.18% 83.79%
Non US 		2.74% 0.00% 84.73% 65.94%

QLMICX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QLMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.01% 17.63% 23.06%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 79.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

QLMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QLMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QLMICX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 343.00% 8.35%

QLMICX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QLMICX Category Low Category High QLMICX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 68.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QLMICX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QLMICX Category Low Category High QLMICX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.36% -2.34% 19.41% 86.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QLMICX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QLMICX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Bates

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Ron is a Managing Director at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC ("1919ic"), a member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Cincinnati office, and the head of the Socialy Responsive Investing Deaprtment. As a Portfolio Manager, his primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of portfolios for individuals, families, foundations, endowments, and institutional clients.

Aimee Eudy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 21, 2012

10.03

10.0%

Aimee is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager at 1919 Investment Counsel, LLC. As a Portfolio Manager, her primary responsibility is overseeing portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring of a number of private and institutional clients. She also serves as a corporate credit analyst in the taxable fixed income market and is co-manager of both the 1919 Socially Responsive Balanced Fund and the 1919 Variable Socially Responsive Balanced Fund. Aimee is a member of the Fixed Income Committee, Global Total Return Committee and the Socially Responsive Investing Group.

Robert Huesman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Robert is a Senior Investment Associate at 1919ic. His primary responsibility is to support the Socially Responsive Investment Strategies and work with Portfolio Managers on portfolio construction and ongoing portfolio monitoring.

Alison Bevilacqua

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Ms. Bevilacqua, a portfolio manager and principal at 1919ic, joined a predecessor of 1919ic in 1996. She specializes in corporate responsibility and ESG research.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

