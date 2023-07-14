Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities or other investments with similar economic characteristics that pay dividends or are expected to initiate their dividends over time. This policy includes companies that the subadviser expects to initiate dividend payments within the next 12 to 24 months.

The fund invests primarily in common stocks. Equity securities in which the fund may invest also include preferred securities, convertible securities, securities of other investment companies and of real estate investment companies (“REITs”), warrants and rights. The fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, either directly or through depositary receipts. The foreign issuers in which the fund may invest include issuers that are organized outside the United States and conduct their operations in the United States and other countries (commonly known as “multi-national companies”) and other foreign issuers with market capitalizations generally of at least $10 billion.

The portfolio managers believe that high quality companies with strong balance sheets coupled with strong dividend profiles are attractive candidates for long-term investment. The portfolio managers look for companies that they believe have assets or earnings power that are either unrecognized or undervalued. The portfolio managers typically emphasize dividend-paying equity securities with a focus placed upon current dividend levels as well as dividend growth over time. The portfolio managers also look for potential for capital appreciation, sound or improving balance sheets and effective management teams that exhibit a desire to earn consistent returns for shareholders. The portfolio managers may also consider the companies’ past growth rates, future earnings prospects, technological innovation and recognized industry leadership, as well as general market and economic factors. The fund may invest in issuers of any size. The portfolio managers will reassess any company held by the fund that reduces or terminates its dividend payments to determine whether the fund will continue to hold the security.