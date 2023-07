Jim Ayer, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer International Value Fund and related strategies. He returned to OppenheimerFunds in 2013 after working for the firm from 1992 to 1995 as a portfolio manager and research analyst on the Global Equity team. Prior to returning to OppenheimerFunds, Jim was a portfolio manager, general partner and Member of the Executive Management Committee at Tiedemann Investment Group where he founded the Tiedemann/Ayer Asian Growth Fund. He began his investment career as an international equities research analyst with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in 1988. Jim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University and a Master of Philosophy degree from Oxford University. Jim is a CFA charter holder.