The Fund seeks to outperform, after expenses, the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Index (the “Index”) while seeking to control its tracking error relative to this benchmark. The Fund will target a long-term average forecasted tracking error of 1.5% to 2.5% relative to the Index. Actual realized tracking error will vary based on market conditions and other factors. The Fund aims to pursue its investment objective primarily through, although not limited to, corporate issuer selection. Any “market or industry timing” strategies in which the Fund engages are expected to be minimal. Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and bond related instruments (collectively, “Bond Instruments”) that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade (i.e., high-yield or junk bonds) or, if unrated or split rated, determined by the Fund’s management team to be of similar quality. Bond Instruments include corporate bonds and notes of U.S. and foreign issuers, including those located in emerging markets, and investments that provide exposure to the performance of Bond Instruments, including credit default swaps and credit default swaps on indices, bond futures, interest rate futures, interest rate swaps and exchange-traded funds and similar pooled investment vehicles. The Fund may invest in or have exposure to secured or unsecured fixed, variable and floating rate Bond Instruments of any duration or maturity and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest in Bond Instruments of any rating, including Bond Instruments rated as low as “D” by S&P, or an equivalent rating, which means they have a poor prospect of repaying all obligations. The Fund is not required to dispose of Bond Instruments that cease to be rated below investment grade. The Fund may also invest in Bond Instruments issued under Rule 144A. In addition to investing in Bond Instruments that are included in, or provide exposure to, issuers in the Index, the Fund may invest in Bond Instruments not included in the Index. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments or gain exposure to Bond Instruments that it believes will enhance the Fund’s ability to meet its investment objective. The Adviser may, but is not required to, utilize foreign currency forwards or futures to hedge exposure to foreign currencies. The Fund takes long positions in, or overweights, Bond Instruments that the Adviser forecasts to be attractive relative to the Index, and may take short positions in, or underweight, Bond Instruments that the Adviser forecasts to be unattractive relative to the Index. In evaluating whether Bond Instruments are attractive or unattractive relative to the Index, the Adviser uses a set of value, momentum, carry, defensive and other indicators to generate an investment portfolio based on the Adviser’s proprietary quantitative security selection and asset allocation models. Value : Value strategies seek to capture the tendency for relatively cheap assets to outperform relatively expensive assets. The Fund will seek to buy or overweight assets that are “cheap” and sell or underweight those that are “expensive.” An example of value measures includes selecting Bond Instruments based on spread relative to default probability forecasts. Momentum : Momentum strategies seek to capture the tendency that an asset’s recent relative performance will continue in the near future. The Fund will seek to buy or overweight assets that recently outperformed their peers and sell or underweight those that recently underperformed. Examples of momentum measures include selecting Bond Instruments based on price- and yield-based momentum. Carry : An asset’s “carry” is its expected return assuming market conditions stay the same. Carry strategies seek to capture the tendency for higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets. The Fund will seek to buy or overweight high-yielding assets and sell or underweight low-yielding assets. An example of carry measures includes selecting Bond Instruments based on the level of yield or spread. Defensive : Defensive strategies seek to capture the tendency for lower risk and higher-quality assets to generate higher risk-adjusted returns than higher risk and lower-quality assets. The Fund will seek to buy or overweight low-risk, high-quality assets and sell or underweight high-risk, low-quality assets. An example of defensive measures includes selecting Bond Instruments based on issuer leverage. In addition to these indicators, the Adviser may use a number of additional quantitative indicators based on the Adviser’s proprietary research. The Adviser may add or modify the indicators employed in selecting portfolio holdings from time to time. The portfolio construction process is a bottom up systematic process which begins with the ranking of a universe of investments based upon each applicable indicator. Investments ranking near the top of the universe contribute the largest long positions or overweights among the universe and investments ranking near the bottom of the universe contribute the largest short positions or underweights among the universe. Individual positions are sold or closed out during a rebalancing process, the frequency of which is expected to vary depending on the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of certain factors including changes in market conditions, how much the actual portfolio deviates from the target portfolio and estimated transaction costs. The Fund bears the risk that the quantitative models used by the Adviser will not be successful in forecasting movements in industries, corporate entities or in determining the weighting of investment positions that will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s use of futures contracts, forward contracts, swaps and certain other derivative instruments (“Derivative Instruments”) will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of an asset class underlying a Derivative Instrument and results in increased volatility , which means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund does not use Derivative Instruments that have a leveraging effect. Leveraging tends to magnify, sometimes significantly, the effect of any increase or decrease in the Fund’s exposure to an asset class and may cause the Fund’s NAV to be volatile. For example, if the Adviser seeks to gain enhanced exposure to a specific asset class through a Derivative Instrument providing leveraged exposure to the asset class and that Derivative Instrument increases in value, the gain to the Fund will be magnified; however, if that investment decreases in value, the loss to the Fund will be magnified. A decline in the Fund’s assets due to losses magnified by the Derivative Instruments providing leveraged exposure may require the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions to satisfy its obligations, to meet redemption requests or to meet asset segregation requirements when it may not be advantageous to do so. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Derivative Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Fund may take long and short positions in Bond Instruments. A long position in a Bond Instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying security or instrument. A short position in a Bond Instrument will benefit from a decrease in price of the underlying security or instrument and will lose value if the price of the underlying security or instrument increases. Simultaneously engaging in long investing and short selling is designed to reduce the net exposure of the overall portfolio to general market movements. A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalent investments, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities, short-term investment funds, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares, and other cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity. The Fund may also enter into repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements. Under a repurchase agreement the Fund buys securities that the seller has agreed to buy back at a specified time and at a set price. Under a reverse repurchase agreement, the Fund sells securities to another party and agrees to repurchase them at a particular date and price. Leverage may be created when the Fund enters into reverse repurchase agreements, engages in futures and swap transactions or uses certain other Derivative Instruments. If Derivative Instruments and Bond Instruments with remaining maturities of one year or less are taken into account, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover. To attempt to increase its income or total return , the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to certain types of eligible borrowers.