Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND

mutual fund
QGATX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGATX) Primary
QGATX (Mutual Fund)

QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGATX) Primary
QGATX (Mutual Fund)

QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QGATX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND

QGATX | Fund

-

$32.1 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND

QGATX | Fund

-

$32.1 M

0.00%

0.02%

QGATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    QUANTIFIED GOVERNMENT INCOME TACTICAL FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Quantified Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in U.S. government securities. The Fund defines U.S. government securities as debt instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, any agency, instrumentality, or sponsored enterprise of the U.S. government and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds that invest primarily in the preceding debt instruments, and futures and swap contracts on the preceding instruments. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. Additionally, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in income-producing securities. The Fund invests in securities of any maturity. The Fund may gain exposure to securities by using inverse and/or leveraging instruments (leveraged ETFs, futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements) as substitutes for the refence asset regardless of whether they generate income. The Subadviser may employ short positions for hedging purposes, to capture returns in down markets, or to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. The Subadviser employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest all or part of the Fund’s assets in short-term and ultrashort-term ETFs.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various fixed-income investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. In making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser utilizes proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser may use short positions to provide a hedge against rising rates and to take advantage of short-term trading opportunities. When the Subadviser believes U.S. Government interest rates are highly likely to rise or fall, it uses leverage to magnify the effects of the short-term moves. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each potential and current portfolio investment and then invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which the Fund invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments weekly based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate more-or-less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.

Read More

QGATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QGATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QGATX Category Low Category High QGATX % Rank
Net Assets 32.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 4 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 30.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 95.59% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Institutional Cash Portfolios 47.90%
  2. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 47.90%
  3. Ishares Trust 0.12%
  4. Chicago Board of Trade -0.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QGATX % Rank
Cash 		100.20% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.33% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGATX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGATX % Rank
US 		0.12% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QGATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QGATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QGATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QGATX Category Low Category High QGATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QGATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QGATX Category Low Category High QGATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QGATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QGATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×