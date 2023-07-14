Under normal market conditions, Emerging Markets Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), warrants and rights, of emerging markets issuers. Emerging Markets Fund generally defines an emerging market issuer as an issuer that is organized under the laws of an emerging markets country, or has its headquarters located in an emerging markets country, or whose shares are traded on an exchange located in an emerging markets country. An emerging market country is a country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In managing Emerging Markets Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser may allocate more than 25 percent of the fund’s assets among various regions and countries, although the fund’s principal strategies do not require it to invest such percentages in any specific region or for extended periods. Emerging Markets Fund also may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

In managing Emerging Markets Fund’s assets, its sub-adviser primarily uses a bottom-up, fundamental-research investment process. The sub-adviser looks to invest Emerging Markets Fund’s assets in securities of companies that it believes demonstrate better than generally anticipated progress in its key business drivers. Key business drivers are factors that the sub-adviser has determined could significantly impact a company’s short- and long-term financial performance.

Valuation is an integral consideration in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser considers a company’s current and expected market valuations in order to evaluate its prospects as a potential investment for Emerging Markets Fund’s portfolio. In determining a company’s expected valuation, as well as evaluating the accuracy of its current market valuation, the sub-adviser typically relies on conventional valuation parameters.

Emerging Markets Fund may invest in derivatives (i.e., a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments) for the purpose of hedging the value of the portfolio or to establish a position in the future. Emerging Markets Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.