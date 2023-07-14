Home
Pear Tree Axiom Emerging Markets World Equity Fund

mutual fund
QFFRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.02 +0.04 +0.45%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (QFFOX) Primary Inst (QEMAX) Retirement (QFFRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pear Tree Axiom Emerging Markets World Equity Fund

QFFRX | Fund

$9.02

$86.9 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.24%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$86.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 103.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QFFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pear Tree Axiom Emerging Markets World Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pear Tree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    114390
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    José Morales

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, Emerging Markets Fund invests at least 80 percent of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), warrants and rights, of emerging markets issuers. Emerging Markets Fund generally defines an emerging market issuer as an issuer that is organized under the laws of an emerging markets country, or has its headquarters located in an emerging markets country, or whose shares are traded on an exchange located in an emerging markets country. An emerging market country is a country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. In managing Emerging Markets Fund’s portfolio, its sub-adviser may allocate more than 25 percent of the fund’s assets among various regions and countries, although the fund’s principal strategies do not require it to invest such percentages in any specific region or for extended periods. Emerging Markets Fund also may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
In managing Emerging Markets Fund’s assets, its sub-adviser primarily uses a bottom-up, fundamental-research investment process. The sub-adviser looks to invest Emerging Markets Fund’s assets in securities of companies that it believes demonstrate better than generally anticipated progress in its key business drivers. Key business drivers are factors that the sub-adviser has determined could significantly impact a company’s short- and long-term financial performance.
Valuation is an integral consideration in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser considers a company’s current and expected market valuations in order to evaluate its prospects as a potential investment for Emerging Markets Fund’s portfolio. In determining a company’s expected valuation, as well as evaluating the accuracy of its current market valuation, the sub-adviser typically relies on conventional valuation parameters.
Emerging Markets Fund may invest in derivatives (i.e., a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments) for the purpose of hedging the value of the portfolio or to establish a position in the future. Emerging Markets Fund may hold cash, or it may manage its cash by investing in cash equivalents and money market funds.
QFFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QFFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -11.0% 30.2% 65.44%
1 Yr 5.9% -12.7% 29.2% 77.31%
3 Yr -8.1%* -17.0% 12.8% 91.92%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 39.62%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 69.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QFFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -50.1% 7.2% 87.37%
2021 -9.7% -18.2% 13.6% 92.65%
2020 8.9% -7.2% 79.7% 15.92%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QFFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -30.3% 30.2% 63.18%
1 Yr 5.9% -48.9% 29.2% 71.16%
3 Yr -8.1%* -16.3% 12.8% 92.26%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 38.04%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 67.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QFFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.6% -50.1% 7.2% 87.37%
2021 -9.7% -18.2% 13.6% 92.65%
2020 8.9% -7.2% 79.7% 15.92%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QFFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QFFRX Category Low Category High QFFRX % Rank
Net Assets 86.9 M 717 K 102 B 74.30%
Number of Holdings 140 10 6734 36.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.2 M 340 K 19.3 B 74.84%
Weighting of Top 10 28.66% 2.8% 71.7% 60.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 5.41%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QFFRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.04% 0.90% 110.97% 77.03%
Bonds 		3.01% -0.03% 55.68% 3.30%
Cash 		2.02% -23.67% 20.19% 55.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 85.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 83.18%
Other 		-0.08% -1.48% 9.95% 98.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QFFRX % Rank
Technology 		29.59% 0.00% 47.50% 12.29%
Financial Services 		23.10% 0.00% 48.86% 38.67%
Industrials 		11.07% 0.00% 43.53% 12.80%
Communication Services 		7.44% 0.00% 39.29% 69.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.28% 0.00% 48.94% 94.88%
Healthcare 		5.43% 0.00% 93.26% 28.30%
Consumer Defense 		4.97% 0.00% 28.13% 73.24%
Basic Materials 		4.97% 0.00% 30.03% 73.37%
Energy 		3.95% 0.00% 24.80% 53.39%
Utilities 		2.03% 0.00% 39.12% 37.39%
Real Estate 		1.16% 0.00% 17.15% 64.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QFFRX % Rank
Non US 		88.90% -4.71% 112.57% 89.58%
US 		6.14% -1.60% 104.72% 9.28%

QFFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QFFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.03% 41.06% 55.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 81.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.85% 9.76%

Sales Fees

QFFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QFFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QFFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 103.00% 0.00% 190.00% 88.07%

QFFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QFFRX Category Low Category High QFFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 94.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QFFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QFFRX Category Low Category High QFFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.52% -1.98% 17.62% 58.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QFFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

QFFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

José Morales

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2018

3.48

3.5%

José is Co-Portfolio Manager for the Axiom Emerging Markets Equity and Emerging Markets World Equity Strategies. He has extensive experience covering emerging market equities over the prior 20-year period. Before joining Axiom, José was a Portfolio Manager/CIO at Mirae Asset Global Investments where he was lead manager of several emerging markets and global equity funds. Prior to Mirae, José was the Head of Emerging European Equities at Pictet Asset Management. He held similar positions at West LP Mellon and HSBC Asset Management. José has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst, holds a B.Sc. in Finance from George Mason University, and an M.B.A. in Investment Analysis and International Business from Georgetown University. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian.

Andrew Jacobson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2018

3.48

3.5%

Andrew Jacobson, CFA CEO/Chief Investment Officer, Axiom Investors, 1998-Present Executive VP, Portfolio Manager, Columbus Circle Investors, 1993-1998 Business Analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton, 1989-1991 Analyst, Apax Associates, 1988-1989 M.B.A., The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania A.B., Molecular Biology, cum laude, Princeton University

Andrew Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Vice President / Portfolio Manager:Axiom Investors, 2021-Present Portfolio Manager / Analyst:Putnam Investments, 2017-2021 Equity Analyst:Putnam Investments, 2014-2017 Equity Associate:Putnam Investments, 2012-2014 Investment Associate:Putnam Investments, 2011-2012 S.B.:Economics & Management Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

