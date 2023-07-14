Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|QFFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|65.44%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|77.31%
|3 Yr
|-8.1%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|91.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|39.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|69.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|QFFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|87.37%
|2021
|-9.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|92.65%
|2020
|8.9%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|15.92%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|QFFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|86.9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|74.30%
|Number of Holdings
|140
|10
|6734
|36.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.2 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|74.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.66%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|60.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.04%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|77.03%
|Bonds
|3.01%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|3.30%
|Cash
|2.02%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|55.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|85.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|83.18%
|Other
|-0.08%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|98.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Technology
|29.59%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|12.29%
|Financial Services
|23.10%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|38.67%
|Industrials
|11.07%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|12.80%
|Communication Services
|7.44%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|69.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.28%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|94.88%
|Healthcare
|5.43%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|28.30%
|Consumer Defense
|4.97%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|73.24%
|Basic Materials
|4.97%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|73.37%
|Energy
|3.95%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|53.39%
|Utilities
|2.03%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|37.39%
|Real Estate
|1.16%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|64.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Non US
|88.90%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|89.58%
|US
|6.14%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|9.28%
|QFFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|55.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|81.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|9.76%
|QFFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QFFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QFFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|103.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|88.07%
|QFFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|94.31%
|QFFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QFFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QFFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.52%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|58.05%
|QFFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.434
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2018
3.48
3.5%
José is Co-Portfolio Manager for the Axiom Emerging Markets Equity and Emerging Markets World Equity Strategies. He has extensive experience covering emerging market equities over the prior 20-year period. Before joining Axiom, José was a Portfolio Manager/CIO at Mirae Asset Global Investments where he was lead manager of several emerging markets and global equity funds. Prior to Mirae, José was the Head of Emerging European Equities at Pictet Asset Management. He held similar positions at West LP Mellon and HSBC Asset Management. José has the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst, holds a B.Sc. in Finance from George Mason University, and an M.B.A. in Investment Analysis and International Business from Georgetown University. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2018
3.48
3.5%
Andrew Jacobson, CFA CEO/Chief Investment Officer, Axiom Investors, 1998-Present Executive VP, Portfolio Manager, Columbus Circle Investors, 1993-1998 Business Analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton, 1989-1991 Analyst, Apax Associates, 1988-1989 M.B.A., The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania A.B., Molecular Biology, cum laude, Princeton University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Vice President / Portfolio Manager:Axiom Investors, 2021-Present Portfolio Manager / Analyst:Putnam Investments, 2017-2021 Equity Analyst:Putnam Investments, 2014-2017 Equity Associate:Putnam Investments, 2012-2014 Investment Associate:Putnam Investments, 2011-2012 S.B.:Economics & Management Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
