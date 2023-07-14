Home
Trending ETFs

AQR Diversifying Strategies Fund

mutual fund
QDSNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.75 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (QDSIX) Primary N (QDSNX) Retirement (QDSRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$108 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QDSNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AQR Diversifying Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AQR Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 08, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Metchick

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of mutual funds that are each managed by the Adviser (the “Affiliated Funds”). Through its investments in the Affiliated Funds, the Fund will have exposure across global markets, including developed and emerging markets, and across several asset classes, including equities, fixed-income, commodities and currencies. The Affiliated Funds take long and short positions in a wide range of securities, derivatives and other instruments.The Fund seeks to provide investors with:1) reduced correlation to stock and bond market movements, and2) multiple alternative return sources that are independent from traditional stock and bond markets.Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests its assets in the Affiliated Funds. The Fund does not implement its principal investment strategy by investing directly in stocks, bonds, derivative instruments or other types of securities and instruments, but instead gains exposure to these types of investments through its investments in the Affiliated Funds. The securities and other instruments in which the Affiliated Funds invest include equity securities, debt securities of any quality or maturity (including high-yield debt (e.g., below investment grade or “junk: debt) and inflation-protected securities, such as TIPS), convertible securities, options, swaps (including credit default swaps), futures contracts and forward contracts.Investments in the Affiliated Funds. Allocation to the Affiliated Funds is designed to provide exposure to two different categories of alternative strategies:Active Multi-Asset Strategies – these types of strategies seek to provide tactical and risk-managed allocations among major asset classes (e.g., equities, bonds, currencies) across global markets. These strategies are expected to have some correlation to traditional asset classes over the long term.Absolute Return Strategies – these types of strategies seek to capture returns from both well-established investment styles (e.g., value and momentum) and certain strategies may also provide exposure to less accessible types of returns (e.g., merger and convertible arbitrage). These strategies tend to be uncorrelated to traditional asset classes over the long term. Absolute Return Strategies include exposure to:Long/short strategies - taking long (and short) positions in investments deemed attractive (and unattractive) on a relative basis.Directional strategies – taking long (or short) positions in investments deemed attractive (or unattractive) on an absolute basis.Arbitrage strategies – these strategies include exposure to merger arbitrage, convertible arbitrage and other event-driven strategies.The Adviser may allocate the Fund’s assets to individual Affiliated Funds at its discretion where the Adviser deems it appropriate and in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective.Asset Allocation Investment Process. The Adviser determines how the Fund allocates and reallocates its assets among the Affiliated Funds in accordance with its proprietary allocation methodology that is designed to provide the Fund with exposure to a diversified set of alternative strategies over time. The Adviser will periodically review the investment strategies of the underlying Affiliated Funds and has discretion to modify these allocations, including adding or removing underlying Affiliated Funds, or rebalancing existing allocations, in accordance with a frequency it deems appropriate based upon current market conditions.Additional InformationWhile the Fund does not target any particular level of volatility, the Adviser, on average, expects that, through its investments in the Affiliated Funds, the Fund will realize an annualized volatility level of between 4% and 8% over time; however, the actual realized volatility level of the Fund may differ from this expected range over certain periods of time. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk.A portion of the Fund’s assets will be held in cash or cash equivalents including, but not limited to, money market instruments and/or U.S. treasury bills.
Read More

QDSNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -73.0% 19.4% 8.24%
1 Yr -0.5% -9.1% 86.9% N/A
3 Yr 5.0%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.9% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.0% -22.7% 305.1% N/A
2021 2.1% -9.8% 27.3% N/A
2020 N/A -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 N/A -12.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -73.0% 19.4% 8.24%
1 Yr -0.5% -13.4% 86.9% N/A
3 Yr 5.0%* -9.5% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 14.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDSNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 6.0% -22.7% 305.1% N/A
2021 2.1% -9.8% 27.3% N/A
2020 N/A -20.8% 10.9% N/A
2019 N/A -8.4% 29.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QDSNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QDSNX Category Low Category High QDSNX % Rank
Net Assets 108 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 86.72%
Number of Holdings 38 4 4478 99.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 64 M -398 M 2.55 B 64.66%
Weighting of Top 10 99.99% 13.1% 100.0% 1.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AQR Multi-Asset R6 28.32%
  2. AQR Equity Market Neutral R6 16.68%
  3. AQR Style Premia Alternative R6 15.10%
  4. AQR Diversified Arbitrage R6 14.45%
  5. AQR Managed Futures Strategy HV R6 12.36%
  6. AQR Macro Opportunities R6 11.09%
  7. Limited Purpose Cash Investment 1.98%
  8. R6 0.00%
  9. R6 0.00%
  10. I 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QDSNX % Rank
Bonds 		296.35% -326.45% 6347.80% 2.83%
Other 		40.20% -21.53% 148.54% 9.54%
Stocks 		12.47% -3.75% 97.95% 47.70%
Convertible Bonds 		2.18% 0.00% 87.92% 9.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 11.31%
Cash 		-251.20% -6278.21% 410.43% 97.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDSNX % Rank
Financial Services 		30.00% 0.00% 59.28% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		14.35% 0.00% 29.09% N/A
Technology 		14.13% 0.00% 39.58% N/A
Industrials 		9.70% 0.00% 21.45% N/A
Healthcare 		7.08% 0.00% 45.63% N/A
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 21.78% N/A
Energy 		5.91% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Basic Materials 		5.60% 0.00% 27.46% N/A
Consumer Defense 		3.49% 0.00% 13.62% N/A
Utilities 		2.43% 0.00% 9.23% N/A
Real Estate 		0.52% 0.00% 51.26% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDSNX % Rank
US 		9.06% -8.85% 91.88% 37.81%
Non US 		3.41% -19.62% 42.11% 60.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDSNX % Rank
Government 		56.52% 0.00% 84.29% 14.49%
Derivative 		37.91% 0.00% 88.81% 13.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		5.14% 0.27% 100.00% 68.20%
Corporate 		0.43% 0.00% 87.73% 66.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 80.92%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 71.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDSNX % Rank
US 		263.45% -126.19% 6311.18% 45.94%
Non US 		32.90% -382.37% 121.02% 1.06%

QDSNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QDSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.29% 31.15% 52.16%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.50% 0.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

QDSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QDSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QDSNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 0.00% 491.00% 11.29%

QDSNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QDSNX Category Low Category High QDSNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.66% 0.00% 4.56% 64.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QDSNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QDSNX Category Low Category High QDSNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.69% -2.51% 6.83% 7.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QDSNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QDSNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Metchick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Scott Metchick is a Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Metchick joined the Adviser in 2012 where he is a senior member of the Research and Portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Mr. Metchick earned his B.S. in finance from Lehigh University.

Lars Nielsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Nielsen is a Principal of AQR Capital Management. Mr. Nielsen joined AQR in 2000 and currently serves as the co-head of portfolio management, research, risk and trading. He earned a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen. Prior to joining the Adviser in 2000, he was an Analyst in the Quantitative Research Group of Danske Invest.

Yao Ooi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.

Ashwin Thapar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Ashwin Thapar is a Principal and senior member of the Research and Portfolio Management team at AQR Capital Management. In his role, he co-heads research and portfolio management efforts on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Global Macro, Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Ashwin has published research on topics including currency hedging, deep value and alternative risk premia investing and is a frequent conference presenter on these topics. Ashwin earned a B.Sc. in finance and a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude in both fields.

Jordan Brooks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Jordan Brooks is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Co-Head of the Macro Strategies Group. In this role, he oversees equity index, fixed income, currency, and risk parity research, and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s risk parity, global macro, and multi-strategy portfolios. Jordan is also a Lecturer in Management at Yale University and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University. He has published numerous articles on fixed income, global macro, and the intersection of asset pricing and macroeconomics. Prior to joining AQR, Jordan was a teaching fellow in the economics department at New York University, and a dissertation intern in the division of monetary affairs at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and in the capital markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Jordan earned a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Boston College, and an M.A. and Ph.D., both in economics, from New York University.

John Huss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

