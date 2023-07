Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in securities issued by companies principally engaged in the real estate industry. The Fund invests principally in common stocks of domestic companies and may invest in foreign companies (including indirect holdings of a foreign issuer’s common stock through depositary receipts).

A company is principally engaged in the real estate industry if it owns real estate or real estate-related assets that constitute at least 50% of the value of all of its assets, or if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from owning, financing, developing, managing or selling real estate, or from offering products or services that are related to real estate. Issuers of real estate securities include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), brokers, developers, lenders, and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel, and entertainment companies. Most of Davis Real Estate Portfolio’s real estate securities are, and will likely continue to be, interests in publicly traded REITs. REITs pool investors’ funds to make real estate-related investments, such as buying interests in income-producing property or making loans to real estate developers.