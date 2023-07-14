Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Stock Account

QCSTRX | Fund

$729.51

$117 B

0.00%

0.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.9%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

Net Assets

$117 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$731.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Stock Account

QCSTRX | Fund

$729.51

$117 B

0.00%

0.43%

QCSTRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Stock Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 1952
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hans Erickson

Fund Description

QCSTRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCSTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -6.1% 259.6% 18.32%
1 Yr 18.7% -23.3% 219.9% 3.66%
3 Yr 10.3%* -7.5% 35.6% 4.57%
5 Yr 7.8%* -13.0% 17.0% 6.02%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 25.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCSTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -44.4% 104.5% 12.70%
2021 8.9% -12.9% 10.1% 2.23%
2020 5.6% -3.8% 17.1% 18.13%
2019 6.2% -3.7% 7.3% 4.17%
2018 -2.1% -9.5% -1.3% 7.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCSTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.9% -11.0% 259.6% 18.32%
1 Yr 18.7% -23.3% 219.9% 3.66%
3 Yr 10.3%* -7.5% 35.6% 4.57%
5 Yr 7.8%* -13.0% 20.9% 6.06%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 22.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCSTRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.6% -44.4% 104.5% 12.70%
2021 8.9% -12.9% 10.1% 2.23%
2020 5.6% -3.8% 17.1% 18.13%
2019 6.2% -3.7% 7.3% 4.17%
2018 -2.1% -9.2% -1.3% 30.91%

NAV & Total Return History

QCSTRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCSTRX Category Low Category High QCSTRX % Rank
Net Assets 117 B 8.18 M 117 B 1.05%
Number of Holdings 9963 4 9963 1.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.7 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 1.05%
Weighting of Top 10 15.06% 15.1% 100.0% 99.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.57%
  2. Apple Inc 3.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 1.83%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.11%
  5. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%
  6. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%
  7. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%
  8. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%
  9. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%
  10. S+p500 Emini Fut Mar21 Xcme 20210319 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSTRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.76% 41.81% 99.54% 3.14%
Cash 		1.11% -175.13% 34.02% 79.58%
Other 		0.07% -2.94% 17.05% 57.07%
Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 172.53% 66.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 97.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 95.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSTRX % Rank
Technology 		19.99% 1.75% 32.38% 46.32%
Financial Services 		15.52% 9.56% 42.24% 37.89%
Healthcare 		12.60% 2.06% 19.02% 72.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.66% 1.15% 24.72% 35.79%
Industrials 		10.43% 1.80% 15.05% 55.26%
Consumer Defense 		7.18% 0.47% 14.80% 31.05%
Communication Services 		6.93% 1.90% 13.69% 49.47%
Energy 		5.10% 0.00% 31.98% 31.05%
Basic Materials 		4.64% 0.00% 8.62% 35.26%
Real Estate 		3.27% 0.00% 28.04% 51.05%
Utilities 		2.68% 0.00% 15.29% 45.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSTRX % Rank
US 		62.70% 27.22% 98.64% 62.83%
Non US 		36.06% 0.38% 36.06% 1.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSTRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.41% 2.76% 100.00% 17.80%
Government 		4.58% 0.00% 58.00% 56.54%
Corporate 		0.01% 0.00% 94.65% 87.43%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 93.72%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.35% 94.76%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 94.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCSTRX % Rank
US 		0.05% 0.00% 159.81% 66.49%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.72% 95.81%

QCSTRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 2.81% 68.45%
Management Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.30% 39.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 17.46%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.01% 0.28% 97.44%

Sales Fees

QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.18% 300.02% 80.34%

QCSTRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCSTRX Category Low Category High QCSTRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.71% 92.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCSTRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCSTRX Category Low Category High QCSTRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.17% -1.69% 5.31% 20.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCSTRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

QCSTRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hans Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 1996

26.18

26.2%

Erickson has been serving for Teachers Advisors Inc. as a managing director since 1996. Prior to that, Erickson joined Templeton Quantitative Advisers in 1990. Erickson was employed by Anderson Consulting from May 1989 through February 1990 and Morgan Stanley from June 1988 through May 1989.

Saira Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2008

14.09

14.1%

Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

