Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.9%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
Net Assets
$117 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.1%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QCSTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|18.32%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|3.66%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|4.57%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-13.0%
|17.0%
|6.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|25.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCSTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|12.70%
|2021
|8.9%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|2.23%
|2020
|5.6%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|18.13%
|2019
|6.2%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|4.17%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|7.88%
|Period
|QCSTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.9%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|18.32%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|3.66%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|-7.5%
|35.6%
|4.57%
|5 Yr
|7.8%*
|-13.0%
|20.9%
|6.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|22.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCSTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|12.70%
|2021
|8.9%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|2.23%
|2020
|5.6%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|18.13%
|2019
|6.2%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|4.17%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|30.91%
|QCSTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|117 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|1.05%
|Number of Holdings
|9963
|4
|9963
|1.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.7 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|1.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.06%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|99.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.76%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|3.14%
|Cash
|1.11%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|79.58%
|Other
|0.07%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|57.07%
|Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|66.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|97.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|95.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Technology
|19.99%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|46.32%
|Financial Services
|15.52%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|37.89%
|Healthcare
|12.60%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|72.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.66%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|35.79%
|Industrials
|10.43%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|55.26%
|Consumer Defense
|7.18%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|31.05%
|Communication Services
|6.93%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|49.47%
|Energy
|5.10%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|31.05%
|Basic Materials
|4.64%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|35.26%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|51.05%
|Utilities
|2.68%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|45.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|US
|62.70%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|62.83%
|Non US
|36.06%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|1.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.41%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|17.80%
|Government
|4.58%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|56.54%
|Corporate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|87.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|93.72%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|94.76%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|94.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|US
|0.05%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|66.49%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|95.81%
|QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|68.45%
|Management Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|39.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.46%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|97.44%
|QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCSTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|80.34%
|QCSTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|92.15%
|QCSTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|QCSTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCSTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|20.21%
|QCSTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 1996
26.18
26.2%
Erickson has been serving for Teachers Advisors Inc. as a managing director since 1996. Prior to that, Erickson joined Templeton Quantitative Advisers in 1990. Erickson was employed by Anderson Consulting from May 1989 through February 1990 and Morgan Stanley from June 1988 through May 1989.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2008
14.09
14.1%
Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...