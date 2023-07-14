Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.