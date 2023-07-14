Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.9%
1 yr return
28.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
Net Assets
$29 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.8%
Expense Ratio 0.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QCGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|21.67%
|1 Yr
|28.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|6.89%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|9.48%
|5 Yr
|11.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|4.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|32.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|39.87%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.17%
|2020
|12.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|15.54%
|2019
|7.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|14.87%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|10.95%
|Period
|QCGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|20.36%
|1 Yr
|28.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|5.98%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|9.86%
|5 Yr
|11.7%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|5.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|29.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCGRPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|39.95%
|2021
|9.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|14.08%
|2020
|12.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|15.54%
|2019
|7.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|14.87%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|26.57%
|QCGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29 B
|189 K
|222 B
|6.70%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|2
|3509
|19.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.8 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|7.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.78%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|68.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.71%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|17.70%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|80.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|15.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|21.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|10.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|9.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|Technology
|36.64%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|46.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.34%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|28.85%
|Healthcare
|10.91%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|66.39%
|Communication Services
|10.63%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|47.54%
|Financial Services
|8.42%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|55.08%
|Industrials
|6.90%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|42.70%
|Consumer Defense
|4.39%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|39.92%
|Basic Materials
|2.10%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|30.08%
|Energy
|1.64%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|28.36%
|Real Estate
|0.02%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|67.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|34.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|US
|95.51%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|43.61%
|Non US
|4.20%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|40.82%
|QCGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.23%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|96.58%
|Management Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|1.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.72%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|80.93%
|QCGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCGRPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|77.29%
|QCGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|19.90%
|QCGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QCGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGRPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|12.81%
|QCGRPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...