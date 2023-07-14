Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

CREF Growth Account

mutual fund
QCGRIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$366.8265 +1.15 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(QCGRRX) Primary Retirement (QCGRPX) Retirement (QCGRIX)
QCGRIX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Growth Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$366.8265 +1.15 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(QCGRRX) Primary Retirement (QCGRPX) Retirement (QCGRIX)
QCGRIX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Growth Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$366.8265 +1.15 +0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(QCGRRX) Primary Retirement (QCGRPX) Retirement (QCGRIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Growth Account

QCGRIX | Fund

$366.83

$29 B

0.00%

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.0%

1 yr return

28.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

Net Assets

$29 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$365.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Growth Account

QCGRIX | Fund

$366.83

$29 B

0.00%

0.18%

QCGRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Growth Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Terrence Kontos

Fund Description

QCGRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -41.7% 64.0% 21.43%
1 Yr 28.2% -46.2% 77.9% 6.72%
3 Yr 9.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 9.14%
5 Yr 11.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 4.39%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 30.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.62%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.08%
2020 12.1% -13.0% 34.8% 15.28%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.59%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 2.0% 10.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -41.7% 64.0% 20.11%
1 Yr 28.2% -46.2% 77.9% 5.82%
3 Yr 9.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 9.52%
5 Yr 11.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 5.05%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 27.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.3% -85.9% 81.6% 39.70%
2021 9.7% -31.0% 26.7% 14.00%
2020 12.1% -13.0% 34.8% 15.28%
2019 7.1% -6.0% 10.6% 14.59%
2018 -0.5% -15.9% 3.1% 26.19%

NAV & Total Return History

QCGRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCGRIX Category Low Category High QCGRIX % Rank
Net Assets 29 B 189 K 222 B 6.86%
Number of Holdings 118 2 3509 19.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 B -1.37 M 104 B 7.54%
Weighting of Top 10 42.78% 11.4% 116.5% 68.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.89%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.03%
  3. Apple Inc 5.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.66%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.22%
  6. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.86%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.85%
  8. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.85%
  9. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.61%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGRIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 50.26% 104.50% 17.87%
Cash 		0.30% -10.83% 49.73% 80.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 90.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 89.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 90.66%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 90.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGRIX % Rank
Technology 		36.64% 0.00% 65.70% 46.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.34% 0.00% 62.57% 29.02%
Healthcare 		10.91% 0.00% 39.76% 66.64%
Communication Services 		10.63% 0.00% 66.40% 47.95%
Financial Services 		8.42% 0.00% 43.06% 55.25%
Industrials 		6.90% 0.00% 30.65% 43.36%
Consumer Defense 		4.39% 0.00% 25.50% 40.82%
Basic Materials 		2.10% 0.00% 18.91% 30.41%
Energy 		1.64% 0.00% 41.09% 28.52%
Real Estate 		0.02% 0.00% 16.05% 67.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 93.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGRIX % Rank
US 		95.51% 34.69% 100.00% 43.77%
Non US 		4.20% 0.00% 54.22% 41.23%

QCGRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% 0.01% 20.29% 97.41%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.50% 1.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.00% 20.56%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.00% 1.02% 58.76%

Sales Fees

QCGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCGRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 316.74% 78.13%

QCGRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCGRIX Category Low Category High QCGRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 93.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCGRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCGRIX Category Low Category High QCGRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -6.13% 1.75% 11.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCGRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCGRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Terrence Kontos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Terrence Kontos, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Terrence worked at TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (research of growth portfolios).

Saira Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.

Karen Hiatt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 11, 2021

0.97

1.0%

Ms. Hiatt is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Focused Growth Equities with Allianz Global Investors, which she joined in 1998. She manages all focused-growth strategies. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Hiatt served as a senior research analyst, sector head of the US Consumer team and US Director of Research. She was previously a vice president and analyst at Bioscience Securities, a boutique investment bank. She has a B.S. in finance, cum laude, from Santa Clara University. Ms. Hiatt is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×