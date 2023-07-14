Home
Trending ETFs

QCGLRX (Mutual Fund)

CREF Global Equities Account

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$271.6446 -0.62 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(QCGLRX) Primary Retirement (QCGLIX) Retirement (QCGLPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

Net Assets

$24.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$272.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.41%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCGLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Global Equities Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Tribolet

Fund Description

QCGLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.1% 10.1% 71.43%
1 Yr 20.7% 18.8% 62.1% 42.86%
3 Yr 10.3%* 4.7% 13.7% 66.67%
5 Yr 8.3%* 8.2% 13.8% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* 6.5% 12.0% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% 0.7% 22.8% 42.86%
2021 7.4% 9.1% 28.3% 42.86%
2020 7.0% -18.6% -12.4% 50.00%
2019 6.4% 16.7% 24.8% 60.00%
2018 -2.6% 4.6% 5.7% 80.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.1% 10.1% 71.43%
1 Yr 20.7% 18.8% 62.1% 42.86%
3 Yr 10.3%* 4.7% 13.7% 66.67%
5 Yr 8.3%* 8.2% 13.8% 50.00%
10 Yr N/A* 6.5% 12.0% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% 0.7% 22.8% 42.86%
2021 7.4% 9.1% 28.3% 42.86%
2020 7.0% -16.2% -1.7% 66.67%
2019 6.4% 18.9% 24.8% 60.00%
2018 -2.6% 4.7% 9.5% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

QCGLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCGLRX Category Low Category High QCGLRX % Rank
Net Assets 24.1 B 34.4 M 25.6 B 42.86%
Number of Holdings 2500 33 3148 42.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.25 B 6.84 M 4.3 B 42.86%
Weighting of Top 10 17.51% 17.0% 56.2% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.91%
  2. Apple Inc 3.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.05%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGLRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.75% 97.72% 99.59% 85.71%
Cash 		1.10% 0.41% 2.29% 57.14%
Other 		0.10% 0.00% 0.37% 57.14%
Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 0.30% 42.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGLRX % Rank
Technology 		20.89% 20.65% 26.69% 71.43%
Financial Services 		13.93% 8.55% 16.51% 57.14%
Healthcare 		13.04% 5.48% 21.16% 85.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.77% 3.46% 15.18% 57.14%
Industrials 		10.13% 5.90% 13.63% 57.14%
Consumer Defense 		8.94% 7.35% 34.37% 100.00%
Communication Services 		6.36% 4.12% 14.32% 57.14%
Energy 		5.78% 0.00% 2.13% 42.86%
Basic Materials 		5.55% 0.00% 5.49% 42.86%
Utilities 		2.46% 0.00% 2.37% 42.86%
Real Estate 		2.14% 0.00% 3.64% 71.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGLRX % Rank
US 		61.43% 52.34% 70.04% 85.71%
Non US 		37.32% 28.28% 45.38% 57.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGLRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		96.75% 86.02% 100.00% 100.00%
Government 		3.23% 0.00% 13.76% 42.86%
Corporate 		0.01% 0.00% 0.22% 42.86%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGLRX % Rank
US 		0.04% 0.00% 0.30% 42.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%

QCGLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.41% 0.27% 1.80% 71.43%
Management Fee 0.07% 0.09% 0.80% 42.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.05% 0.25% 80.00%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.04% 0.31% 100.00%

Sales Fees

QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 17.00% 120.00% 85.71%

QCGLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCGLRX Category Low Category High QCGLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCGLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCGLRX Category Low Category High QCGLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.46% 0.74% 1.52% 57.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCGLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Daily Annually

Distributions History

QCGLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Tribolet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

John N. Tribolet has been in TIAA and its advisory affiliates from 2005 to 2014 (portfolio management of global equity portfolios); and 2014 to Present (Head of Global Equity Research). Prior to that,Tribolet was a vice president and portfolio manager with Loomis, Sayles & Company, his employer since July 1999. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1997 to 1999. Prior to 1995, he spent three years in the investment banking industry, most recently at PaineWebber.

Saira Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.46 14.93 5.17 11.76

