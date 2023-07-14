John N. Tribolet has been in TIAA and its advisory affiliates from 2005 to 2014 (portfolio management of global equity portfolios); and 2014 to Present (Head of Global Equity Research). Prior to that,Tribolet was a vice president and portfolio manager with Loomis, Sayles & Company, his employer since July 1999. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1997 to 1999. Prior to 1995, he spent three years in the investment banking industry, most recently at PaineWebber.