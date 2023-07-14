Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|QCGLRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-14.1%
|10.1%
|71.43%
|1 Yr
|20.7%
|18.8%
|62.1%
|42.86%
|3 Yr
|10.3%*
|4.7%
|13.7%
|66.67%
|5 Yr
|8.3%*
|8.2%
|13.8%
|50.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|6.5%
|12.0%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|QCGLRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|0.7%
|22.8%
|42.86%
|2021
|7.4%
|9.1%
|28.3%
|42.86%
|2020
|7.0%
|-18.6%
|-12.4%
|50.00%
|2019
|6.4%
|16.7%
|24.8%
|60.00%
|2018
|-2.6%
|4.6%
|5.7%
|80.00%
|QCGLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.1 B
|34.4 M
|25.6 B
|42.86%
|Number of Holdings
|2500
|33
|3148
|42.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.25 B
|6.84 M
|4.3 B
|42.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.51%
|17.0%
|56.2%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.75%
|97.72%
|99.59%
|85.71%
|Cash
|1.10%
|0.41%
|2.29%
|57.14%
|Other
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|57.14%
|Bonds
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|42.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Technology
|20.89%
|20.65%
|26.69%
|71.43%
|Financial Services
|13.93%
|8.55%
|16.51%
|57.14%
|Healthcare
|13.04%
|5.48%
|21.16%
|85.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.77%
|3.46%
|15.18%
|57.14%
|Industrials
|10.13%
|5.90%
|13.63%
|57.14%
|Consumer Defense
|8.94%
|7.35%
|34.37%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|6.36%
|4.12%
|14.32%
|57.14%
|Energy
|5.78%
|0.00%
|2.13%
|42.86%
|Basic Materials
|5.55%
|0.00%
|5.49%
|42.86%
|Utilities
|2.46%
|0.00%
|2.37%
|42.86%
|Real Estate
|2.14%
|0.00%
|3.64%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|US
|61.43%
|52.34%
|70.04%
|85.71%
|Non US
|37.32%
|28.28%
|45.38%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|96.75%
|86.02%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Government
|3.23%
|0.00%
|13.76%
|42.86%
|Corporate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.22%
|42.86%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|US
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|42.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.27%
|1.80%
|71.43%
|Management Fee
|0.07%
|0.09%
|0.80%
|42.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|80.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.04%
|0.31%
|100.00%
|QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCGLRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|17.00%
|120.00%
|85.71%
|QCGLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.43%
|QCGLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|QCGLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCGLRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.46%
|0.74%
|1.52%
|57.14%
|QCGLRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Daily
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
John N. Tribolet has been in TIAA and its advisory affiliates from 2005 to 2014 (portfolio management of global equity portfolios); and 2014 to Present (Head of Global Equity Research). Prior to that,Tribolet was a vice president and portfolio manager with Loomis, Sayles & Company, his employer since July 1999. Previously, he served as a portfolio manager with Nicholas-Applegate Capital Management from 1997 to 1999. Prior to 1995, he spent three years in the investment banking industry, most recently at PaineWebber.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Malik is a portfolio manager with Teachers Advisors,Inc, TIAA and its affiliates. She has been with the company since 2003.She is a Head of Global Equity Research from 2009 to 2014 and a Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management from 2014 to Present.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.46
|14.93
|5.17
|11.76
