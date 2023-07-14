The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and bonds of issuers that the Subadviser considers compliant with both ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and BRI (Biblically Responsible Investing) standards. The universe of issuers is composed of those in the S&P 1500 Index that remain after application of both the ESG and the BRI filters. Environmental criteria consider how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how a company manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights. BRI standards screen out companies with products or services that conflict with biblical principles. For example, this screen removes tobacco, alcohol, or gambling companies.

The Subadvisor may also use ESG and BRI exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds to execute its strategy. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. In addition, the Subadviser may use tactical allocation methodologies to hedge or leverage the beta exposure to the S&P 1500 Index. Beta is a numeric value that measures the fluctuations of a stock to changes in the overall stock market. This methodology may result in as much as a 100% hedged position or a 200% beta exposure, in part through leveraged ETFs and mutual funds and swaps. The Fund may also use borrowing to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows. During periods of financial uncertainty or distress, the Subadviser allocates Fund assets to short term, fixed income investments. The Subadviser seeks income from dividends on common stocks and interest from debt instruments while seeking capital gains by changing asset allocations between stocks and debt, based on expected returns. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund invests without restriction as to asset class, issuer capitalization or the credit quality or maturity of debt instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.