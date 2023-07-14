Home
Quantified Common Ground Fund

mutual fund
QCGDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.27 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (QCGDX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Common Ground Fund

QCGDX | Fund

$13.27

$63.3 M

0.00%

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$63.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Common Ground Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Hanna

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks and bonds of issuers that the Subadviser considers compliant with both ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and BRI (Biblically Responsible Investing) standards. The universe of issuers is composed of those in the S&P 1500 Index that remain after application of both the ESG and the BRI filters. Environmental criteria consider how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how a company manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company’s leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights. BRI standards screen out companies with products or services that conflict with biblical principles. For example, this screen removes tobacco, alcohol, or gambling companies.

The Subadvisor may also use ESG and BRI exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds to execute its strategy. The Fund invests in ETFs and mutual funds that are not affiliated with the Adviser or Subadviser. In addition, the Subadviser may use tactical allocation methodologies to hedge or leverage the beta exposure to the S&P 1500 Index. Beta is a numeric value that measures the fluctuations of a stock to changes in the overall stock market. This methodology may result in as much as a 100% hedged position or a 200% beta exposure, in part through leveraged ETFs and mutual funds and swaps. The Fund may also use borrowing to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows. During periods of financial uncertainty or distress, the Subadviser allocates Fund assets to short term, fixed income investments. The Subadviser seeks income from dividends on common stocks and interest from debt instruments while seeking capital gains by changing asset allocations between stocks and debt, based on expected returns. The Subadviser uses an aggressive tactical management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover.

The Fund invests without restriction as to asset class, issuer capitalization or the credit quality or maturity of debt instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities.

Read More

QCGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -23.7% 31.6% 79.95%
1 Yr 2.5% -41.1% 28.9% 80.50%
3 Yr 11.1%* -20.8% 20.7% 15.03%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -52.6% 20.1% 10.41%
2021 12.0% -25.0% 15.1% 8.27%
2020 4.1% -2.9% 196.6% 28.42%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -27.0% 31.6% 70.93%
1 Yr 2.5% -41.1% 48.6% 70.57%
3 Yr 11.1%* -20.8% 20.7% 15.34%
5 Yr N/A* -15.0% 80.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -52.6% 20.1% 10.41%
2021 12.0% -25.0% 15.1% 8.27%
2020 4.1% -2.9% 196.6% 28.42%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QCGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCGDX Category Low Category High QCGDX % Rank
Net Assets 63.3 M 481 K 145 B 79.05%
Number of Holdings 41 1 2445 83.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 77.7 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 48.01%
Weighting of Top 10 53.02% 2.9% 100.0% 5.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 9.06%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 7.24%
  3. Hormel Foods Corp 7.09%
  4. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 6.84%
  5. Campbell Soup Co 6.43%
  6. FTI Consulting Inc 6.34%
  7. Consolidated Edison Inc 6.15%
  8. Life Storage Inc 6.10%
  9. Deckers Outdoor Corp 6.05%
  10. Magellan Health Inc 5.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGDX % Rank
Stocks 		92.96% 0.00% 100.57% 91.29%
Cash 		7.04% -2.51% 100.00% 6.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 5.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 5.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 3.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 5.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGDX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		32.18% 0.00% 32.18% 0.25%
Industrials 		22.08% 0.00% 45.89% 9.23%
Technology 		14.15% 0.00% 40.65% 68.33%
Healthcare 		7.85% 0.00% 47.15% 81.30%
Basic Materials 		6.95% 0.00% 26.18% 19.95%
Financial Services 		6.49% 0.00% 46.10% 94.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.35% 2.49% 46.48% 95.01%
Real Estate 		3.35% 0.00% 25.82% 77.56%
Energy 		1.60% 0.00% 58.13% 83.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 81.80%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 87.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCGDX % Rank
US 		92.35% 0.00% 100.04% 76.12%
Non US 		0.61% 0.00% 27.19% 74.13%

QCGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.03% 33.98% 15.23%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 93.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

QCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 100.00%

QCGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCGDX Category Low Category High QCGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 32.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCGDX Category Low Category High QCGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -2.06% 3.38% 95.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

