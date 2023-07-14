Dividend Investing Ideas Center
QCEQRX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund
|Period
|QCEQRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|29.31%
|1 Yr
|17.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|10.14%
|3 Yr
|12.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|6.57%
|5 Yr
|10.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|6.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|43.83%
* Annualized
|QCEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.4 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|9.06%
|Number of Holdings
|2790
|2
|4154
|2.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.09 B
|288 K
|270 B
|10.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.50%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|87.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|23.18%
|Cash
|0.28%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|75.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|69.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|70.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|68.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|67.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|Technology
|24.33%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|51.29%
|Healthcare
|14.02%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|64.23%
|Financial Services
|13.37%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|53.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.17%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|38.66%
|Industrials
|9.02%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|50.91%
|Communication Services
|7.98%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|57.61%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|52.36%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|43.23%
|Real Estate
|3.93%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|15.91%
|Utilities
|2.81%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|43.76%
|Basic Materials
|2.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|69.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|US
|99.05%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|9.38%
|Non US
|0.67%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|81.17%
|QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|81.76%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|1.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.46%
|Administrative Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|90.98%
|QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|8.61%
|QCEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|84.79%
|QCEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QCEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCEQRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|34.87%
|QCEQRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
