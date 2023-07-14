Home
Trending ETFs

CREF Equity Index Account

mutual fund
QCEQRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$383.6585 -0.85 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
(QCEQRX) Primary Retirement (QCEQIX) Retirement (QCEQPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CREF Equity Index Account

QCEQRX | Fund

$383.66

$21.4 B

0.00%

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

Net Assets

$21.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$384.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QCEQRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CREF Equity Index Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Campagna

Fund Description

QCEQRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -14.3% 35.6% 29.31%
1 Yr 17.8% -55.6% 38.6% 10.14%
3 Yr 12.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 6.57%
5 Yr 10.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 6.35%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 43.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -64.5% 28.9% 29.36%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.28%
2020 6.4% -13.9% 183.6% 8.39%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 11.58%
2018 -1.1% -13.5% 12.6% 9.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -20.5% 35.6% 25.49%
1 Yr 17.8% -55.6% 40.3% 5.48%
3 Yr 12.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 9.21%
5 Yr 10.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 8.85%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 40.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCEQRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -64.5% 28.9% 29.44%
2021 11.9% -20.5% 152.6% 16.82%
2020 6.4% -13.9% 183.6% 8.31%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 11.58%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 29.33%

NAV & Total Return History

QCEQRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCEQRX Category Low Category High QCEQRX % Rank
Net Assets 21.4 B 177 K 1.21 T 9.06%
Number of Holdings 2790 2 4154 2.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.09 B 288 K 270 B 10.65%
Weighting of Top 10 23.50% 1.8% 106.2% 87.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.62%
  4. Tesla Inc 1.76%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.67%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.55%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.44%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.44%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.17%
  10. Johnson & Johnson 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCEQRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 0.00% 130.24% 23.18%
Cash 		0.28% -102.29% 100.00% 75.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.77%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 70.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 68.02%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 67.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCEQRX % Rank
Technology 		24.33% 0.00% 48.94% 51.29%
Healthcare 		14.02% 0.00% 60.70% 64.23%
Financial Services 		13.37% 0.00% 55.59% 53.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 30.33% 38.66%
Industrials 		9.02% 0.00% 29.90% 50.91%
Communication Services 		7.98% 0.00% 27.94% 57.61%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 47.71% 52.36%
Energy 		4.24% 0.00% 41.64% 43.23%
Real Estate 		3.93% 0.00% 31.91% 15.91%
Utilities 		2.81% 0.00% 20.91% 43.76%
Basic Materials 		2.31% 0.00% 25.70% 69.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCEQRX % Rank
US 		99.05% 0.00% 127.77% 9.38%
Non US 		0.67% 0.00% 32.38% 81.17%

QCEQRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 49.27% 81.76%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 1.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 23.46%
Administrative Fee 0.28% 0.00% 0.85% 90.98%

Sales Fees

QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCEQRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 8.61%

QCEQRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCEQRX Category Low Category High QCEQRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 84.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCEQRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCEQRX Category Low Category High QCEQRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -54.00% 6.06% 34.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCEQRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QCEQRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

