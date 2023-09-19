Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end mutual funds (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”) and in equity call options. The Fund invests using the Adviser’s tactical, systematic strategy that relies primarily on a proprietary model incorporating mean-reversion analysis. The Adviser defines “mean reversion” as the concept that the market price of a security will eventually return to a price within its recent historical trading range. For example, if the price of a given security were to drop quickly, the Adviser’s analysis may indicate this to be a buying opportunity for that security, based on the belief that the price for the security is likely to “revert” back to a higher price more consistent with the security’s recent historical trading range.

The Adviser has developed a proprietary algorithm to calculate the historical trading range for a given security and to monitor for instances when the security trades outside this range and therefore, taking into account prevailing market conditions and short term price movement analysis, a short term opportunity for gain may exist. The model generally defines historical trading range as the short-term (1-10 days) spread between a security’s highest and lowest trade price during that time period. The model is based on market research covering over 30 years of historical equity index data and seeks to take into account the prevailing equity market environment, distinguishing between an equity market environment that is “bullish” (i.e., equity markets are generally experiencing upward price trends, generally defined by the Adviser as when a market is trading above its 200-day moving average) or “bearish” (i.e., equity markets are generally experiencing negative price trends). The model also incorporates analysis of price movements within a shorter time frame (1-3 days) to determine if a security has moved below its recent historical range. After evaluating these quantitative parameters, the model produces daily signals (“buy” or “no buy”) for a particular security indicating whether or not, taking into account the prevailing market environment, a short term opportunity has been identified.

Trades are then exited when the model indicates that the trading price for a security has risen above (or gone below) the model’s predefined price thresholds.

The Fund will invest primarily in index-based Portfolio Funds that are representative of broad segments of the overall equity markets (generally the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100). The Adviser also may purchase call options on these indexes to seek to enhance the Fund’s return.

When the Adviser’s signals prompt the Fund to divest, in part or in whole, from equity Portfolio Funds, the Fund will invest in defensively-oriented investments, which the Adviser generally defines as money market Portfolio Funds and ultra-short term bond Portfolio Funds (“Defensive Investments”). The Adviser selects among Defensive Investment based on the Adviser’s assessment of their current yield. The Fund will invest in Defensive Investments, sometimes for extended periods of time, as the Adviser awaits “buy” signals in the equity markets. There are no restrictions on the maturity, duration or credit quality of the Fund’s Defensive Investments, and investments are expected to include those rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk” bonds).

Because the Fund seeks to take advantage of shorter-term opportunities that are presented, the Fund generally takes positions in Portfolio Funds for periods of 1-14 days. The Fund’s portfolio is therefore expected to be traded frequently and will likely experience high portfolio turnover.