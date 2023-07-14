Home
Trending ETFs

QASGX (Mutual Fund)

QASGX (Mutual Fund)

Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.84 -0.22 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (QISGX) Primary C (QCSGX) A (QASGX) Retirement (QLSGX)

Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Growth Fund

QASGX | Fund

$21.84

$677 M

0.00%

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$677 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 163.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Growth Fund

QASGX | Fund

$21.84

$677 M

0.00%

1.13%

QASGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Mahr

Fund Description

QASGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -21.9% 50.1% 28.11%
1 Yr 12.8% -72.8% 36.6% 41.01%
3 Yr -2.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 46.70%
5 Yr -3.8%* -42.7% 12.5% 49.44%
10 Yr 3.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 19.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -82.1% 547.9% 55.80%
2021 -5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 59.66%
2020 8.8% -28.2% 32.1% 49.46%
2019 4.9% -3.2% 9.3% 55.43%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 29.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -24.8% 50.1% 27.44%
1 Yr 12.8% -72.8% 36.6% 40.17%
3 Yr -2.3%* -54.3% 47.2% 46.70%
5 Yr -3.8%* -42.7% 14.6% 58.44%
10 Yr 3.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 51.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QASGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -82.1% 547.9% 55.80%
2021 -5.8% -69.3% 196.9% 59.83%
2020 8.8% -28.2% 32.1% 49.46%
2019 4.9% -3.2% 9.3% 55.43%
2018 -2.7% -14.5% 20.4% 50.29%

NAV & Total Return History

QASGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QASGX Category Low Category High QASGX % Rank
Net Assets 677 M 183 K 28 B 46.99%
Number of Holdings 253 6 1336 11.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M 59 K 2.7 B 51.67%
Weighting of Top 10 14.62% 5.9% 100.0% 84.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Inphi Corp 2.83%
  2. ShockWave Medical Inc 2.16%
  3. Five9 Inc 2.13%
  4. Rapid7 Inc 2.02%
  5. Vocera Communications Inc 1.94%
  6. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 1.87%
  7. Intellia Therapeutics Inc 1.87%
  8. Federated Hermes Inst Prime Val Obl IS 1.79%
  9. National Storage Affiliates Trust 1.78%
  10. CommVault Systems Inc 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QASGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.21% 77.52% 101.30% 35.28%
Cash 		1.79% -1.30% 22.49% 58.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 90.64%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 90.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 90.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QASGX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.96% 0.00% 47.90% 21.40%
Technology 		23.20% 2.91% 75.51% 62.88%
Industrials 		15.73% 0.00% 36.64% 67.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.71% 0.00% 40.68% 57.86%
Financial Services 		6.57% 0.00% 42.95% 52.68%
Real Estate 		4.40% 0.00% 15.31% 22.74%
Communication Services 		4.24% 0.00% 15.31% 18.23%
Energy 		2.92% 0.00% 55.49% 44.82%
Consumer Defense 		2.79% 0.00% 13.56% 71.91%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 10.30% 49.33%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QASGX % Rank
US 		97.55% 67.06% 99.56% 12.54%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 26.08% 88.29%

QASGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.05% 27.56% 54.24%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 54.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.91%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.40% 62.56%

Sales Fees

QASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 69.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QASGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 163.00% 3.00% 439.00% 96.50%

QASGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QASGX Category Low Category High QASGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 92.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QASGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QASGX Category Low Category High QASGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -4.08% 1.10% 31.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QASGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QASGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Mahr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Daniel J. Mahr, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2002. He is a Senior Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Managing Director of Research, he is responsible for leading the Investment Team as it relates to the ongoing design, development and implementation of the investment model. He received his A.B., Computer Science from Harvard College and his S.M., Computer Science from Harvard University.

Frederick Konopka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Frederick L. Konopka, CFA, joined Federated MDTA LLC investment team in 1997. Mr. Konopka is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC . As the Portfolio and Trading Manager, he is responsible for the ongoing implementation of the investment model including trading impact evaluation and implementation. He received his A.B., Mathematics from Dartmouth College and his M.S., Concentration in Information Technology and Finance from MIT Sloan School of Management.

John Lewicke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

John Paul Lewicke joined Federated MDTA LLC Investment Team in 2007. Mr. Lewicke is a Vice President of Federated MDTA LLC. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Lewicke received his A.B., Mathematics and Computer Science from Dartmouth College.

Damien Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 08, 2018

3.81

3.8%

Mr. Zhang, Research Manager at Federated MDTA LLC (“MDT Advisers”), joined the MDT Adviser’s Investment Team in 2009. As Research Manager, he is responsible for ongoing evaluation and enhancement of the investment model, including software code design and development. Mr. Zhang received his A.B., Summa Cum Laude in Economics from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

