Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio

mutual fund
QAOSWX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAOSWX)
QAOSWX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAOSWX)
QAOSWX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAOSWX)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio

QAOSWX | Fund

-

$446 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$446 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio

QAOSWX | Fund

-

$446 M

0.00%

0.85%

QAOSWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily (at least 65% of its total assets) in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in those sectors of the economy that, in T. Rowe Price’s view, are the fastest growing or have the greatest growth potential. While the fund generally takes a growth approach to stock selection, the fund has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in companies with either growth or value characteristics. The U.S. economy continues to evolve, in part because of the application of new technologies and scientific advances. Growing companies that are positioned to benefit from dynamic technological, social, medical, and business developments that help define the current U.S. economic landscape can be found across an array of industries. The fund’s allocation to industry sectors will generally reflect such factors as the overall revenue growth of the component companies in a sector and the sector’s contribution to U.S. gross domestic product from year to year.

Holdings range from large-cap to small-cap companies. In selecting stocks, the adviser looks for many characteristics, typically including, but not limited to:

·earnings growth rates that generally exceed that of the average company in the Russell 3000® Index;

·favorable company fundamentals, such as a strong balance sheet, sound business strategy, and promising competitive positioning;

·effective management; or

·stock valuations, such as price/earnings or price/cash flow ratios, that seem reasonable relative to the company’s prospects.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

QAOSWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAOSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAOSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAOSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAOSWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAOSWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAOSWX Category Low Category High QAOSWX % Rank
Net Assets 446 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 107 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 155 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 34.78% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORP 7.61%
  2. APPLE INC 5.55%
  3. VISA INC 3.31%
  4. AMAZON.COM INC 3.27%
  5. ALPHABET INC 3.26%
  6. NVIDIA CORP 3.04%
  7. META PLATFORMS INC 3.02%
  8. ELI LILLY CO 2.00%
  9. T-MOBILE US INC 1.86%
  10. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAOSWX % Rank
Stocks 		97.23% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.76% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.33% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAOSWX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAOSWX % Rank
US 		96.69% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.54% N/A N/A N/A

QAOSWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAOSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAOSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAOSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAOSWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAOSWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAOSWX Category Low Category High QAOSWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAOSWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAOSWX Category Low Category High QAOSWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAOSWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAOSWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×