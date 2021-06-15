The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings T. Rowe Price expects to grow at a faster rate than the average company.

The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400® Index or the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400® Index and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index were approximately

$1.76 billion to $30.59 billion, and $0.74 billion to $52.82 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these index ranges.

As “growth” investors, the adviser believes that when a company’s earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.

In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:

·proven products or services;

·a record of above-average earnings growth;

·demonstrated potential to sustain earnings growth;

·connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand; or

·stock prices that appear to undervalue their growth prospects.

The fund may, to a limited extent, invest in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.