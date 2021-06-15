Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
QAMWEX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAMWEX) Other (QAAGSX)
QAMWEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAMWEX) Other (QAAGSX)
QAMWEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAMWEX) Other (QAAGSX)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio

QAMWEX | Fund

-

$548 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$548 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio

QAMWEX | Fund

-

$548 M

0.00%

0.85%

QAMWEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of mid-cap companies whose earnings T. Rowe Price expects to grow at a faster rate than the average company.

The fund defines mid-cap companies as those whose market capitalization (number of shares outstanding multiplied by share price) falls within the range of either the S&P MidCap 400® Index or the Russell Midcap® Growth Index. As of December 31, 2022, the market capitalization ranges for the S&P MidCap 400® Index and the Russell Midcap® Growth Index were approximately

$1.76 billion to $30.59 billion, and $0.74 billion to $52.82 billion, respectively. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the S&P and Russell indices changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it holds just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside these index ranges.

As “growth” investors, the adviser believes that when a company’s earnings grow faster than both inflation and the overall economy, the market will eventually reward it with a higher stock price.

In selecting investments, we generally favor companies with one or more of the following:

·proven products or services;

·a record of above-average earnings growth;

·demonstrated potential to sustain earnings growth;

·connection to an industry experiencing increasing demand; or

·stock prices that appear to undervalue their growth prospects.

The fund may, to a limited extent, invest in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

QAMWEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAMWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAMWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAMWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAMWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAMWEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAMWEX Category Low Category High QAMWEX % Rank
Net Assets 548 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 129 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 125 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.88% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Treasury Reserve Fund 3.18%
  2. MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC 3.04%
  3. MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC 2.56%
  4. HOLOGIC INC 2.52%
  5. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 2.28%
  6. TELEFLEX INC 2.11%
  7. HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 1.85%
  8. CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 1.83%
  9. TEXTRON INC 1.76%
  10. INGERSOLL RAND INC 1.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAMWEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAMWEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAMWEX % Rank
US 		96.60% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QAMWEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAMWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAMWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAMWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAMWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAMWEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAMWEX Category Low Category High QAMWEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAMWEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAMWEX Category Low Category High QAMWEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAMWEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAMWEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×