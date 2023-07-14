The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the Subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by FPI. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in alternative investments by using exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds and other investment companies. The Subadviser defines “Alternative Investment” as any security or instrument that it expects to have returns with a low or negative return correlation with the S&P 500® Index over time. Furthermore, the term “Alternative Investment” in the Fund’s name also refers to the non-traditional types of equity (i.e. other than common stocks expected to have returns highly correlated to the S&P 500® Index over time) and debt securities in which the Fund may invest and to which the Fund may gain exposure through investments in ETFs, open-end mutual funds and other investment companies. Investments in ETFs, Unit Investment Trusts (“UITs”) and investment companies may include those investing (passively or actively) in equity, income, commodities, sectors, domestic, international, currency, inverse and/or leveraged positions and alternative investments, including non-principal positions relating to companies with small (less than $2 billion) or medium ($2 to $5 billion) market capitalization. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities without any restriction on maturity. The alternative investments provide the Fund exposure to dynamic market strategies, which utilize U.S. and foreign dividend-paying equities or interest-bearing fixed income securities having a low or negative correlation with the S&P 500® Index, including U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations, mortgage and asset-backed securities, commodities, currencies and foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic securities. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements, and may take short positions with up to 80% of its asset in income generating equity or alternative securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements relating thereto. The Fund may also use borrowning to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets. The Fund may gain exposure without limitation to securities rated below investment grade or “junk bonds”, including bonds in the lowest credit rating category. The Fund may also invest to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, through Bitcoin futures contracts and shares of Bitcoin-linked funds such as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. The Fund limits investment in Grayscale ® Bitcoin Trust shares to 15% of total assets but does not limit Bitcoin-linked ETFs and mutual funds. Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Bitcoin and issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (shares) that trade in the over-the-counter market. The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy the Fund may invest significantly in cash and/or cash equivalents.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to certain instruments such as Bitcoin futures within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity and Bitcoin-related instruments. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various alternative securities and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each investment and invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which it invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. The allocation weightings will likely not be changed for a period longer than the assigned holding period. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments daily based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. Finally, in making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser may utilize proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser also uses these proprietary analysis models to implement its dynamic asset allocation strategy which, at any time, may result in a large portion or all of the fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in investment grade fixed income securities, cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the preceding investment analysis.