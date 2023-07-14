Home
Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$13.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Alternative Investment Fund

QALAX | Fund

$9.17

$13.3 M

0.88%

$0.08

2.24%

QALAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Alternative Investment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Mar 18, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerry Wagner

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the Subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by FPI. The Fund will primarily invest indirectly in alternative investments by using exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds and other investment companies. The Subadviser defines “Alternative Investment” as any security or instrument that it expects to have returns with a low or negative return correlation with the S&P 500® Index over time. Furthermore, the term “Alternative Investment” in the Fund’s name also refers to the non-traditional types of equity (i.e. other than common stocks expected to have returns highly correlated to the S&P 500® Index over time) and debt securities in which the Fund may invest and to which the Fund may gain exposure through investments in ETFs, open-end mutual funds and other investment companies. Investments in ETFs, Unit Investment Trusts (“UITs”) and investment companies may include those investing (passively or actively) in equity, income, commodities, sectors, domestic, international, currency, inverse and/or leveraged positions and alternative investments, including non-principal positions relating to companies with small (less than $2 billion) or medium ($2 to $5 billion) market capitalization. The Fund invests in fixed-income securities without any restriction on maturity. The alternative investments provide the Fund exposure to dynamic market strategies, which utilize U.S. and foreign dividend-paying equities or interest-bearing fixed income securities having a low or negative correlation with the S&P 500® Index, including U.S. dollar-denominated corporate obligations, mortgage and asset-backed securities, commodities, currencies and foreign (including emerging markets) and domestic securities. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements, and may take short positions with up to 80% of its asset in income generating equity or alternative securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements relating thereto. The Fund may also use borrowning to leverage the portfolio and manage cash flows. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets. The Fund may gain exposure without limitation to securities rated below investment grade or “junk bonds”, including bonds in the lowest credit rating category. The Fund may also invest to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin, through Bitcoin futures contracts and shares of Bitcoin-linked funds such as Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust. The Fund limits investment in Grayscale ® Bitcoin Trust shares to 15% of total assets but does not limit Bitcoin-linked ETFs and mutual funds. Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Bitcoin and issues common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (shares) that trade in the over-the-counter market. The Fund employs an aggressive management strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. As part of its principal investment strategy the Fund may invest significantly in cash and/or cash equivalents.

The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with indirect exposure to certain instruments such as Bitcoin futures within the limitations of the federal tax requirements of Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “code”). The Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity and Bitcoin-related instruments. The Fund’s investments will be composed primarily of securities, even when viewing the Subsidiary on a consolidated basis. The Subsidiary, when viewed from a consolidated basis, is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Subadviser employs a dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various alternative securities and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio. The Subadviser evaluates and ranks the short-term to intermediate-term performance of each investment and invests in those securities that best fit the percentage allocations deemed beneficial by the Subadviser’s multiple proprietary algorithms.

The Subadviser typically assigns each investment in which it invests a minimum holding period, though an investment’s actual holding period and allocation weighting will depend on its performance ranking. The allocation weightings will likely not be changed for a period longer than the assigned holding period. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings in the Fund. The Subadviser generally evaluates all investments daily based on its allocation rankings but may reallocate less often to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. Finally, in making the decision to invest in a security, long or short, the Subadviser may utilize proprietary and third-party analysis models that evaluate interest rate trends and other macroeconomic data, market momentum, price patterns and other technical data or data related to accounting periods, tax events and other calendar-related events. The Subadviser also uses these proprietary analysis models to implement its dynamic asset allocation strategy which, at any time, may result in a large portion or all of the fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in investment grade fixed income securities, cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. In addition, the Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the preceding investment analysis.

Read More

QALAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -73.0% 19.4% 11.11%
1 Yr -0.9% -9.1% 86.9% 11.64%
3 Yr 1.7%* -9.5% 16.2% 51.00%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.9% 14.4% 42.60%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -22.7% 305.1% 62.96%
2021 -0.5% -9.8% 27.3% 22.18%
2020 0.2% -20.8% 10.9% 81.33%
2019 2.0% -12.4% 29.4% 3.47%
2018 -2.0% -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -73.0% 19.4% 11.11%
1 Yr -0.9% -13.4% 86.9% 11.27%
3 Yr 1.7%* -9.5% 16.2% 45.78%
5 Yr -0.7%* -5.3% 14.4% 38.57%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QALAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -22.7% 305.1% 62.96%
2021 -0.5% -9.8% 27.3% 22.58%
2020 0.2% -20.8% 10.9% 85.33%
2019 2.0% -8.4% 29.4% 9.41%
2018 -2.0% -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QALAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QALAX Category Low Category High QALAX % Rank
Net Assets 13.3 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 94.83%
Number of Holdings 45 4 4478 79.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.87 M -398 M 2.55 B 78.45%
Weighting of Top 10 61.45% 13.1% 100.0% 43.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 12.32%
  2. First American Government Obligs Z 12.32%
  3. PIMCO TRENDS Managed Futures Strat Instl 6.69%
  4. GuideStone Funds Strategic Alts Investor 6.00%
  5. AlphaCentric Premium Opportunity I 3.07%
  6. Redwood Systematic Macro Trnd (SMarT) I 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QALAX % Rank
Cash 		52.86% -6278.21% 410.43% 91.87%
Stocks 		34.07% -3.75% 97.95% 0.35%
Other 		5.99% -21.53% 148.54% 45.23%
Bonds 		5.61% -326.45% 6347.80% 82.69%
Convertible Bonds 		1.25% 0.00% 87.92% 4.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.22% -0.12% 46.97% 7.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QALAX % Rank
Basic Materials 		24.02% 0.00% 27.46% 0.39%
Consumer Defense 		23.77% 0.00% 13.62% 86.61%
Energy 		22.06% 0.00% 100.00% 78.74%
Technology 		6.55% 0.00% 39.58% 48.82%
Financial Services 		5.42% 0.00% 59.28% 97.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.26% 0.00% 29.09% 21.65%
Healthcare 		5.21% 0.00% 45.63% 89.76%
Industrials 		4.22% 0.00% 21.45% 84.65%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 21.78% 7.87%
Real Estate 		0.89% 0.00% 51.26% 70.87%
Utilities 		0.66% 0.00% 9.23% 28.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QALAX % Rank
US 		27.00% -8.85% 91.88% 1.06%
Non US 		7.07% -19.62% 42.11% 7.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QALAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		44.33% 0.27% 100.00% 20.85%
Government 		43.45% 0.00% 84.29% 76.68%
Derivative 		9.77% 0.00% 88.81% 46.64%
Corporate 		2.26% 0.00% 87.73% 16.61%
Securitized 		0.17% 0.00% 56.83% 48.76%
Municipal 		0.03% 0.00% 27.33% 69.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QALAX % Rank
Non US 		5.06% -382.37% 121.02% 69.26%
US 		0.55% -126.19% 6311.18% 79.15%

QALAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.24% 0.29% 31.15% 42.81%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.50% 26.15%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

QALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QALAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% 97.58%

QALAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QALAX Category Low Category High QALAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 4.56% 62.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QALAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QALAX Category Low Category High QALAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -2.51% 6.83% 85.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QALAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QALAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 09, 2013

8.81

8.8%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

