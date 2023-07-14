Under normal circumstances, the Sector Rotation Fund will invest in shares of other investment companies and similar products operating as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”) in an attempt to invest in sectors and subsectors which have exhibited recent relative performance strength, as evaluated on a monthly basis according to the Adviser’s proprietary rules-based analytical approach.

In evaluating a sector’s or subsector’s relative strength, the Sector Rotation Fund will measure the recent performance of that sector’s or subsector’s securities against the recent performance of other sectors’ securities in the Sector Rotation Fund’s investing universe, which encompasses all eleven global industry classification standard (“GICS”) sectors across global equities and fixed-income securities. The Sector Rotation Fund will seek to invest in those GICS sectors or subsectors which the Adviser identifies as exhibiting relative total return performance strength retrospectively in both the near and long-term. In addition, the Adviser may, from time to time, invest in Portfolio Funds that invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Sector Rotation Fund will rotate assets into, and out of, sectors and subsector positions on a periodic basis, and the Sector Rotation Fund’s portfolio may therefore be traded frequently.

During certain market conditions, notably those which the Sector Rotation Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities (based on its quantitative indicators such as simple moving averages, trend indicators, and volatility measures), the Sector Rotation Fund may take positions in Portfolio Funds that focus on fixed-income securities as an alternative to equities in an attempt to preserve capital. This may, at times, result in the Sector Rotation Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Sector Rotation Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in debt securities of all credit qualities.