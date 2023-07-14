Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund

mutual fund
QAISX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (QAISX) Primary
QAISX (Mutual Fund)

Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (QAISX) Primary
QAISX (Mutual Fund)

Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.93 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (QAISX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund

QAISX | Fund

$9.93

$4.44 M

0.00%

4.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

12.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.44 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 441.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund

QAISX | Fund

$9.93

$4.44 M

0.00%

4.20%

QAISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Q3 All-Weather Sector Rotation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Q3 Asset Management Corporation
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bradford Giaimo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Sector Rotation Fund will invest in shares of other investment companies and similar products operating as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”) in an attempt to invest in sectors and subsectors which have exhibited recent relative performance strength, as evaluated on a monthly basis according to the Adviser’s proprietary rules-based analytical approach.

In evaluating a sector’s or subsector’s relative strength, the Sector Rotation Fund will measure the recent performance of that sector’s or subsector’s securities against the recent performance of other sectors’ securities in the Sector Rotation Fund’s investing universe, which encompasses all eleven global industry classification standard (“GICS”) sectors across global equities and fixed-income securities. The Sector Rotation Fund will seek to invest in those GICS sectors or subsectors which the Adviser identifies as exhibiting relative total return performance strength retrospectively in both the near and long-term. In addition, the Adviser may, from time to time, invest in Portfolio Funds that invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Sector Rotation Fund will rotate assets into, and out of, sectors and subsector positions on a periodic basis, and the Sector Rotation Fund’s portfolio may therefore be traded frequently.

During certain market conditions, notably those which the Sector Rotation Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities (based on its quantitative indicators such as simple moving averages, trend indicators, and volatility measures), the Sector Rotation Fund may take positions in Portfolio Funds that focus on fixed-income securities as an alternative to equities in an attempt to preserve capital. This may, at times, result in the Sector Rotation Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Sector Rotation Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in debt securities of all credit qualities.

Read More

QAISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -12.3% 53.7% 27.69%
1 Yr 12.6% -18.8% 40.4% 5.79%
3 Yr 2.3%* -18.4% 16.1% 18.91%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -48.5% 15.7% 17.43%
2021 -0.2% -10.0% 21.8% 71.67%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -23.0% 53.7% 26.86%
1 Yr 12.6% -18.8% 40.4% 5.79%
3 Yr 2.3%* -18.4% 16.1% 19.40%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.0% -48.5% 15.7% 17.43%
2021 -0.2% -10.0% 21.8% 71.25%
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.2% 6.5% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAISX Category Low Category High QAISX % Rank
Net Assets 4.44 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 99.18%
Number of Holdings 10 2 3255 89.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.42 M 349 K 12.1 B 97.94%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 22.2% 100.0% 4.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 1.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAISX % Rank
Stocks 		48.59% 0.00% 238.38% 47.74%
Bonds 		38.38% 0.00% 106.59% 39.09%
Cash 		11.45% -65.52% 88.88% 47.33%
Convertible Bonds 		1.59% 0.00% 8.92% 9.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 83.54%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 90.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAISX % Rank
Energy 		33.76% 0.00% 60.89% 6.31%
Healthcare 		17.44% 0.00% 38.63% 24.27%
Basic Materials 		16.71% 0.00% 56.73% 3.40%
Utilities 		16.19% 0.00% 91.12% 5.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.80% 0.00% 25.83% 6.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.85% 0.00% 37.51% 90.78%
Technology 		0.11% 0.00% 85.77% 90.78%
Industrials 		0.10% 0.00% 23.85% 94.66%
Communication Services 		0.04% 0.00% 21.61% 85.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 98.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 99.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAISX % Rank
US 		41.39% -1.19% 235.84% 33.74%
Non US 		7.20% -6.82% 98.11% 43.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAISX % Rank
Government 		45.78% 0.00% 99.78% 29.63%
Corporate 		31.84% 0.00% 98.28% 17.28%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.37% -72.56% 100.00% 65.84%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 52.99% 48.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 71.81% 87.24%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 19.13% 86.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAISX % Rank
US 		35.91% -17.22% 99.80% 20.99%
Non US 		2.47% -2.67% 63.37% 53.50%

QAISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.20% 0.21% 4.40% 0.84%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 78.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

QAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 441.00% 1.75% 441.00% 98.98%

QAISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAISX Category Low Category High QAISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 88.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAISX Category Low Category High QAISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -2.01% 13.72% 92.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QAISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bradford Giaimo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Brad’s career in the financial industry began in 1982 on the floor of Commodities Exchange in New York City. After two years apprenticing at various wirehouses he was offered the opportunity to work for arguably one of the most successful hedge fund managers of the last three decades, Paul Tudor Jones. While at Tudor Investment Corporation (1984-87) his understanding of the markets grew exponentially. After a year of trading proprietary funds for Tudor, he left the firm and became an independent trader in the Dollar Index pit. The next 12 years were spent honing his trading skills and learning first-hand the importance of risk management. In 2003 he moved to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan where the concept for Q3 began. He is a graduate of the University of Hartford and holds the Series 3 (inactive) and 65 licenses.

Adam Quiring

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team at Q3 Asset Management. He has spent the last 10 years of his career working for both traditional and alternative investment firms. Throughout this time, his efforts have focused upon providing a diverse blend of quantitative investment strategies to the retail investment advisory community. Adam began his career on the floor of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where he worked for a proprietary trading group specializing in equity options. He graduated from Northern Michigan University with a degree in Business and holds the Series 65 license.

Bruce Greig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Bruce is a seasoned portfolio manager. He has spent the last 25 years developing and managing traditional and alternative investment strategies. He is a firm believer in the effectiveness of diversifying among investment approaches. Bruce serves as the Director of Research at Q3 Asset Management where he heads up the firm’s strategy development. Bruce’s previous experience includes serving as the Associate Investment Officer for a $1 billion+ Registered Investment Advisor, and Portfolio Manager for an alternativeasset investment advisor. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan with degrees in mathematics and statistics and has a Masters of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, and Chartered Market Technician.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×