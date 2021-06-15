The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-cap stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.

The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:

·an established operating history;

·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;

·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.

The adviser generally seeks investments in large-cap companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the financial sector.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).