Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio

QAAHCX | Fund

-

$735 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$735 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QAAHCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-cap stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.

The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:

·an established operating history;

·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;

·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.

The adviser generally seeks investments in large-cap companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the financial sector.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

Read More

QAAHCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAHCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAHCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAHCX Category Low Category High QAAHCX % Rank
Net Assets 735 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 116 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.16% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WELLS FARGO CO 2.99%
  2. QUALCOMM INC 2.86%
  3. SOUTHERN CO/THE 2.61%
  4. AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 2.58%
  5. TOTALENERGIES SE 2.48%
  6. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO 2.35%
  7. ELEVANCE HEALTH INC 2.29%
  8. CHUBB LTD 2.19%
  9. NEWS CORP 2.00%
  10. CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAHCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.37% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.94% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAHCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAHCX % Rank
US 		92.46% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		5.22% N/A N/A N/A

QAAHCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAHCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAHCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAHCX Category Low Category High QAAHCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAHCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAHCX Category Low Category High QAAHCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAHCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAHCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

