Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio

mutual fund
QAAGYX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGYX)
QAAGYX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGYX)
QAAGYX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGYX)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio

QAAGYX | Fund

-

$248 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$248 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio

QAAGYX | Fund

-

$248 M

0.00%

1.05%

QAAGYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Stock Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed and emerging countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests in at least five countries and may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but its focus will typically be on large-cap companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

The fund will typically have significant investments in developed European and Asian countries.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

QAAGYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAGYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAGYX Category Low Category High QAAGYX % Rank
Net Assets 248 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 143 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 52.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 21.22% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 3.77%
  2. ASML HOLDING NV 2.66%
  3. T ROWE PRICE GOVERNMENT RESERVE INVESTMENT FUND 2.40%
  4. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 2.05%
  5. T ROWE PRICE GOVERNMENT RESERVE INVESTMENT FUND - Collateral 1.91%
  6. PROSUS NV 1.81%
  7. NESTLE SA 1.81%
  8. NOVO NORDISK A/S 1.61%
  9. NTPC LTD 1.60%
  10. DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGYX % Rank
Stocks 		96.30% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.31% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.33% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.01% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGYX % Rank
Non US 		82.44% N/A N/A N/A
US 		13.85% N/A N/A N/A

QAAGYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAGYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAGYX Category Low Category High QAAGYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAGYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAGYX Category Low Category High QAAGYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAGYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAGYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×