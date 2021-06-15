Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$248 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.2%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed and emerging countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests in at least five countries and may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but its focus will typically be on large-cap companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
The fund will typically have significant investments in developed European and Asian countries.
At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.
|Period
|QAAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QAAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|QAAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QAAGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|248 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|143
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.22%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.30%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|4.31%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|1.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|-0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Non US
|82.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|US
|13.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QAAGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|QAAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2023
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...