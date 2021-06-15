Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and 65% of its total assets in short- and intermediate-term bonds. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities purchased, but the fund’s average effective maturity will not exceed five years.

At least 90% of the fund’s assets will consist of investment-grade securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies from at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund’s holdings may include corporate and government bonds, asset- and

mortgage-backed securities, and foreign securities. While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the portfolio’s duration.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.