NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$185 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and 65% of its total assets in short- and intermediate-term bonds. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities purchased, but the fund’s average effective maturity will not exceed five years.
At least 90% of the fund’s assets will consist of investment-grade securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies from at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund’s holdings may include corporate and government bonds, asset- and
mortgage-backed securities, and foreign securities. While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the portfolio’s duration.
Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|185 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|792
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.3 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.76%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|86.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|11.14%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|US
|86.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Feb 29, 2024
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2024
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2023
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2023
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2023
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2023
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
