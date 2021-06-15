Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio

mutual fund
QAAGUX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGWX) Other (QAAGUX)
QAAGUX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGWX) Other (QAAGUX)
QAAGUX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (QAAGWX) Other (QAAGUX)

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio

QAAGUX | Fund

-

$185 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio

QAAGUX | Fund

-

$185 M

0.00%

0.95%

QAAGUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Limited-Term Bond Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and 65% of its total assets in short- and intermediate-term bonds. There are no maturity limitations on individual securities purchased, but the fund’s average effective maturity will not exceed five years.

At least 90% of the fund’s assets will consist of investment-grade securities that, at the time of purchase, are rated in one of the four highest rating categories assigned by established credit rating agencies from at least one major credit rating agency or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of comparable quality. The fund’s holdings may include corporate and government bonds, asset- and

mortgage-backed securities, and foreign securities. While most assets will typically be invested in bonds, the fund also uses interest rate futures as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the portfolio’s duration.

Investment decisions generally reflect the portfolio manager’s outlook for interest rates and the economy, as well as the prices, yields, and credit quality of various securities in which the fund may invest. For example, if interest rates are expected to fall, the fund may purchase longer-term securities (to the extent consistent with the fund’s investment program) in an attempt to seek higher yields and/or capital appreciation. Conversely, if interest rates are expected to rise, the fund may seek securities with shorter maturities.

Read More

QAAGUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAGUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAGUX Category Low Category High QAAGUX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 792 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 40.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 21.76% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND 4.95%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND 4.29%
  3. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND 4.00%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND 3.55%
  5. T ROWE PRICE GOVERNMENT RESERVE INVESTMENT FUND 1.82%
  6. UNITED STATES TREASURY NOTE/BOND 0.82%
  7. FANNIE MAE POOL 0.69%
  8. VISTRA OPERATIONS CO LLC 0.61%
  9. CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING LLC / CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING CAPITAL 0.51%
  10. INTUIT INC 0.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGUX % Rank
Bonds 		86.96% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		11.14% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.90% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGUX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		1.85% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGUX % Rank
US 		86.96% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QAAGUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAGUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAGUX Category Low Category High QAAGUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAGUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAGUX Category Low Category High QAAGUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAGUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAGUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×