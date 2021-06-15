Home
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Portfolio

QAAGTX | Fund

-

$28.6 M

0.00%

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$28.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QAAGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks that are included in its benchmark index. The fund uses a full replication strategy, which involves investing substantially all of its assets in all of the stocks in the index in proportion to each stock’s weighting in the index. T. Rowe Price compares the composition of the fund to that of the index. If a material misweighting develops, the portfolio manager seeks to rebalance the portfolio in an effort to realign it with its index.

The fund attempts to track the investment return of large-cap U.S. stocks by seeking to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of its benchmark index, the S&P 500 Index (Index). The Index is made up of primarily large-cap companies that represent a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy and a substantial part of the U.S. stock market’s total capitalization. (Market capitalization is the number of a company’s outstanding shares multiplied by the market price per share.)

Using a committee process, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) constructs the benchmark index by applying certain eligibility factors to common stocks of U.S. companies. Eligibility factors include, but are not limited to, domicile, exchange listing,

organizational structure and share type, market capitalization, liquidity, ownership (investable weight factor), sector representation, and financial viability. Index constituents are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization.

Because the fund typically holds securities in proportion to their weight in the Index, the fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Index is diversified. The fund may become nondiversified, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, solely as a result of changes in the composition of the Index.

While most assets will be invested in common stocks, the fund may also purchase stock index futures contracts. Futures would typically be used to help realign the fund’s portfolio with its benchmark index, facilitate trading, gain broad market or sector exposure, or to reduce cash balances in the fund and increase the level of fund assets exposed to common stocks represented in the fund’s benchmark index.

Read More

QAAGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAGTX Category Low Category High QAAGTX % Rank
Net Assets 28.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 507 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 8.72 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.54% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 6.96%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 6.91%
  3. AMAZON.COM INC 3.42%
  4. NVIDIA CORP 3.02%
  5. ALPHABET INC 2.04%
  6. META PLATFORMS INC 1.94%
  7. ALPHABET INC 1.73%
  8. TESLA INC 1.70%
  9. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC 1.60%
  10. JPMORGAN CHASE CO 1.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.22% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.14% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGTX % Rank
US 		99.22% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGTX % Rank
US 		0.14% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QAAGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAGTX Category Low Category High QAAGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAGTX Category Low Category High QAAGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

