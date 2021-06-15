Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$184 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio typically consisting of approximately 60% of its net assets in stocks and 40% of its net assets in bonds, money market securities and cash reserves. Domestic stocks are generally selected from the overall U.S. market. International stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed markets but may also include investments in emerging markets. Bonds, which may be issued by U.S. or foreign issuers and issued with fixed or floating interest rates, are primarily investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by established rating agencies) and are chosen across the entire government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the adviser’s outlook for
interest rates. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including international stocks and non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds.
The adviser may decide to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its outlook for the economy and financial markets. Under normal conditions, the fund’s allocation to the broad asset classes will be within the following ranges, each as a percentage of the fund’s net assets: stocks (50-70%) and bonds, money markets, and cash reserves (30-50%). When deciding upon allocations within these prescribed limits, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The adviser may adjust the fund’s portfolio and overall risk profile by making tactical decisions to overweight or underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on its outlook for the global economy and securities markets. When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, domestic and international stocks, small- to large-cap stocks, and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may, at any particular time, shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.
A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield or “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, foreign bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.
|Period
|QAAGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QAAGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|QAAGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QAAGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|184 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|1522
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.34%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|73.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|19.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|5.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|1.15%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|US
|61.23%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|11.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|US
|19.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|QAAGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QAAGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QAAGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 27, 2024
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2023
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2023
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...