T. Rowe Price Moderate Allocation Portfolio

QAAGRX | Fund

-

$184 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$184 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

T. Rowe Price Moderate Allocation Portfolio

QAAGRX | Fund

-

$184 M

0.00%

1.05%

QAAGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Moderate Allocation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund pursues its objective(s) by investing in a diversified portfolio typically consisting of approximately 60% of its net assets in stocks and 40% of its net assets in bonds, money market securities and cash reserves. Domestic stocks are generally selected from the overall U.S. market. International stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed markets but may also include investments in emerging markets. Bonds, which may be issued by U.S. or foreign issuers and issued with fixed or floating interest rates, are primarily investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by established rating agencies) and are chosen across the entire government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the adviser’s outlook for

interest rates. The fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including international stocks and non-U.S. dollar denominated bonds.

The adviser may decide to overweight or underweight a particular asset class based on its outlook for the economy and financial markets. Under normal conditions, the fund’s allocation to the broad asset classes will be within the following ranges, each as a percentage of the fund’s net assets: stocks (50-70%) and bonds, money markets, and cash reserves (30-50%). When deciding upon allocations within these prescribed limits, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The adviser may adjust the fund’s portfolio and overall risk profile by making tactical decisions to overweight or underweight particular asset classes or sectors based on its outlook for the global economy and securities markets. When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, domestic and international stocks, small- to large-cap stocks, and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may, at any particular time, shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.

A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield or “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, foreign bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

Read More

QAAGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAGRX Category Low Category High QAAGRX % Rank
Net Assets 184 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 1522 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 59.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.34% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Treasury Reserve Fund 5.67%
  2. T ROWE PR INST HI YLD-INST 5.31%
  3. T ROWE PRICE INSTITUTIONAL EMERGING MARKETS FUND 4.16%
  4. T ROWE PR INST EM MRK BND 4.13%
  5. T ROWE PRICE REAL ASSETS FUND INC 3.82%
  6. MICROSOFT CORP 2.60%
  7. T ROWE PR INTL BD USD HG-I 2.35%
  8. APPLE INC 1.73%
  9. AMAZON.COM INC 1.41%
  10. NVIDIA CORP 1.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGRX % Rank
Stocks 		73.20% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		19.94% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.80% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		1.15% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGRX % Rank
US 		61.23% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		11.97% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.80% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAGRX % Rank
US 		19.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.10% N/A N/A N/A

QAAGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAGRX Category Low Category High QAAGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAGRX Category Low Category High QAAGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QAAGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

