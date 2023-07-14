Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.7%
1 yr return
4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$111 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 1.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PZVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|21.51%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|57.20%
|3 Yr
|14.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|28.83%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|31.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|66.59%
|2021
|12.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|32.28%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|71.43%
|2019
|5.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|14.70%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|20.40%
|Period
|PZVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|20.86%
|1 Yr
|4.5%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|53.22%
|3 Yr
|14.9%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|26.09%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|39.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|66.59%
|2021
|12.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|32.28%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|71.43%
|2019
|5.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|14.70%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|47.01%
|PZVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|111 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|77.68%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|10
|1551
|89.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.6 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|67.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.42%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|16.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZVSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.44%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|64.21%
|Cash
|2.56%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|36.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|90.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|88.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|90.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|90.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZVSX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.39%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|15.54%
|Industrials
|21.89%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|16.85%
|Technology
|13.31%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|11.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.91%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|66.74%
|Energy
|9.45%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|32.82%
|Basic Materials
|7.04%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|20.35%
|Consumer Defense
|6.25%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|17.07%
|Healthcare
|2.24%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|89.50%
|Real Estate
|1.52%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|85.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|98.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|98.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZVSX % Rank
|US
|91.67%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|78.96%
|Non US
|5.77%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|24.95%
|PZVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.48%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|32.31%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PZVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PZVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|80.77%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|1.48%
|PZVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.65%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|92.93%
|PZVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PZVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.07%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|73.46%
|PZVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Benjamin S. Silver, CFA, CPA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Silver serves as co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap, Large Cap, and Global strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Silver became a member of the firm in 2001. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Silver was a research analyst at Levitas & Company, a value-based equity hedge fund, and a manager for Ernst & Young LLP in their Financial Services Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Evan D. Fox, CFA, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Fox is a co-portfolio manager for the Small Cap Focused Value service. Mr. Fox became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Fox was a teaching assistant for the Wharton School Finance Department, a summer analyst at Lazard, and a summer researcher at Lucent Technologies. He earned a B.S. summa cum laude in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A.S. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. Mr. Fox holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
John J. Flynn, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Flynn is a co-portfolio manager for the U.S. Mid Cap and Large Cap strategies, along with the Focused Value and Small Cap Focused Value services. Mr. Flynn became a member of the firm in 2005. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Flynn was an associate at Weston Presidio, a middle-market private equity investment firm. He earned a B.A. in Music from Yale University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the Harvard Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...