Under normal market conditions, the Emerging Markets Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of companies located in emerging market countries. Emerging market companies are generally located in, or operating within, newly industrialized countries or countries in the beginning stages of development, such as most countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The Fund may also invest in “frontier” markets, which are considered pre-emerging market countries. This includes companies located in, or primarily operating from, countries in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and/or MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index. The Adviser determines a company’s country by referring to: its stock exchange listing; where it is registered, organized or incorporated; where its headquarters are located; its MSCI country classification; where it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed; or where at least 50% of its assets are located.

In managing the Fund’s assets, the Adviser will follow a classic value strategy. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of 40 to 80 stocks identified through a research-driven, bottom-up security selection process based on thorough fundamental research. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks that, in the opinion of the Adviser, sell at a substantial discount to their intrinsic value but have solid long-term prospects. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), including foreign real estate companies operating in emerging markets. From time to time, the Fund may invest, to a significant extent, in securities of companies in the same economic sector.

In evaluating an investment for purchase by the Emerging Markets Fund, the Adviser conducts a thorough fundamental assessment of the business, with a focus on those challenges that have created the value opportunity. The Adviser examines material issues that can influence the company’s long-term performance and risk profile. As a part of this process, the Adviser speaks with competitors, customers, and suppliers; conducts field research such as site visits to plants, stores, or other facilities; analyzes the financials and public filings of the company and its competitors; focuses on the company’s underlying financial condition and business prospects considering estimated earnings, economic conditions, degree of competitive or pricing pressures, the experience and competence of management; and integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations, which can vary across companies and industries (ESG considerations may include, but are not limited to, environmental impact, corporate governance and ethical business practices). The Adviser believes that assessing the potential impact of ESG issues on a company is critical to the investment process, both in terms of downside risk protection and assessing future earnings upside potential.

While ESG-related issues are analyzed for each company before and during ownership, the evaluation of all key investment considerations, including ESG issues, is company-specific. Each is analyzed internally, discussed with company management and industry experts and monitored. The Adviser evaluates all issues head-on, takes a view as to whether the company can remediate them, and will actively engage management, if necessary, if it decides to become shareholders. The Adviser believes that investing in times of controversy can result in significant future upside, assuming the risks and turnaround potential are appropriately analyzed and, where possible, priced in at the point of investment. Consequently, no one

issue, ESG-related or otherwise, necessarily disqualifies a company from investment, and no individual characteristic must be present prior to investment.

Each step of this process contributes to the Adviser’s determination of whether to invest and at what position size. Once an investment has been made, the Adviser continues to engage with the company on an ongoing basis to exert a constructive, long-term oriented influence on the trajectory of the company.