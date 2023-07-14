The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances substantially all of its assets in (i) Institutional Class shares of the PIMCO RAE International Fund (“International Fund”) and the PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund (“Emerging Markets Fund”) (together, the International Fund and the Emerging Markets Fund are referred to as the “Underlying Funds”), and (ii) securities that are eligible investments for the Underlying Funds. Under normal circumstances, each of the Underlying Funds obtains exposure to a portfolio of stocks (each, a “RAE Portfolio”) through investment in the securities that comprise the RAE Portfolio. The stocks are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates, LLC (“Sub- Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. With respect to its direct or indirect (through a fund) investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest. The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE™ methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE™ methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g., sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in each RAE Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE™ methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE™ methodology. The RAE™ methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule. The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with each Underlying Fund’s use of its respective RAE Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO with the constituents and target weights in the relevant RAE Portfolio. Each Underlying Fund seeks to remain invested in the securities that comprise its respective RAE Portfolio even when the value of such RAE Portfolio is declining. The Fund’s portfolio, either directly or indirectly (through funds), will be economically tied to at least three non-U.S. countries. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forwards, futures contracts, options on futures and swap agreements, consistent with its investment objective. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest, without limitation, in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation. Subject to the restrictions and limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), as well as the investment strategies described above and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in other affiliated and unaffiliated funds, which may or may not be registered under the 1940 Act (together with the Underlying Funds, “Acquired Funds”). To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds, PIMCO expects to select such Underlying Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of available unaffiliated Acquired Funds.