PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund

mutual fund
PZRAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.38 -0.06 -0.64%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PZRIX) Primary A (PZRAX) Inst (PZRPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund

PZRAX | Fund

$9.38

$89.2 M

1.47%

$0.14

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$89.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$50

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund

PZRAX | Fund

$9.38

$89.2 M

1.47%

$0.14

0.98%

PZRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO RAE Global ex-US Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Arnott

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances substantially all of its assets in (i) Institutional Class shares of the PIMCO RAE International Fund (“International Fund”) and the PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund (“Emerging Markets Fund”) (together, the International Fund and the Emerging Markets Fund are referred to as the “Underlying Funds”), and (ii) securities that are eligible investments for the Underlying Funds. Under normal circumstances, each of the Underlying Funds obtains exposure to a portfolio of stocks (each, a “RAE Portfolio”) through investment in the securities that comprise the RAE Portfolio. The stocks are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates, LLC (“Sub- Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. With respect to its direct or indirect (through a fund) investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest.The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE™ methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE™ methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g.,sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in each RAE Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE™ methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE™ methodology. The RAE™ methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule.The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with each Underlying Fund’s use of its respective RAE Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO with the constituents and target weights in the relevant RAE Portfolio. Each Underlying Fund seeks to remain invested in the securities that comprise its respective RAE Portfolio even when the value of such RAE Portfolio is declining.The Fund’s portfolio, either directly or indirectly (through funds), will be economically tied to at least three non-U.S. countries. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forwards, futures contracts, options on futures and swap agreements, consistent with its investment objective. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments denominated in foreign currencies and may also invest, without limitation, in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may obtain foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) without limitation. Subject to the restrictions and limitations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), as well as the investment strategies described above and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in other affiliated and unaffiliated funds, which may or may not be registered under the 1940 Act (together with the Underlying Funds, “Acquired Funds”). To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds, PIMCO expects to select such Underlying Funds without considering or canvassing the universe of available unaffiliated Acquired Funds.
Read More

PZRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -0.2% 22.0% 53.73%
1 Yr 12.5% -23.7% 32.5% 82.20%
3 Yr 3.6%* -4.8% 20.2% 84.86%
5 Yr -2.6%* -11.2% 9.5% 90.20%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -27.8% 166.1% 87.31%
2021 -0.1% -42.2% 28.2% 93.58%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 60.06%
2019 2.1% 1.1% 7.1% 97.70%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 23.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -9.7% 22.0% 52.54%
1 Yr 12.5% -23.7% 56.0% 74.56%
3 Yr 3.6%* -4.8% 22.0% 84.91%
5 Yr -2.6%* -11.2% 12.3% 92.10%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -27.8% 166.1% 87.31%
2021 -0.1% -42.2% 28.2% 93.58%
2020 -0.2% -7.3% 5.5% 60.06%
2019 2.1% 1.1% 7.1% 97.70%
2018 -3.7% -8.1% -1.1% 45.52%

NAV & Total Return History

PZRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PZRAX Category Low Category High PZRAX % Rank
Net Assets 89.2 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 85.55%
Number of Holdings 8 2 3900 97.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 91 M 530 K 13.7 B 57.35%
Weighting of Top 10 99.87% 7.3% 99.9% 0.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PIMCO RAE International Instl 75.51%
  2. PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Instl 24.36%
  3. STIF FUND (AUD) (KAS ASSOCIATE N.V) 0.00%
  4. STIF FUND (GBP) (CITI HONG KONG) 0.00%
  5. STIF FUND (EUR) (BNY) 0.00%
  6. STIF FUND (AUD) (KAS ASSOCIATE N.V) 0.00%
  7. STIF FUND (AUD) (KAS ASSOCIATE N.V) 0.00%
  8. STIF FUND (GBP) (CITI HONG KONG) 0.00%
  9. STIF FUND (EUR) (BNY) 0.00%
  10. STIF FUND (JPY) (NT) 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PZRAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 75.03% 100.46% 23.82%
Cash 		0.55% -31.92% 11.89% 72.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 75.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 80.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 74.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 75.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZRAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.93% 0.00% 42.76% 76.56%
Basic Materials 		16.13% 0.00% 30.76% 6.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.20% 0.00% 27.46% 18.69%
Industrials 		12.63% 1.03% 36.79% 61.13%
Technology 		9.17% 0.00% 24.16% 27.89%
Communication Services 		7.21% 0.00% 23.78% 44.21%
Energy 		6.37% 0.00% 26.59% 53.71%
Utilities 		5.90% 0.00% 27.46% 18.69%
Consumer Defense 		5.71% 0.00% 31.84% 66.17%
Healthcare 		2.96% 0.00% 23.28% 97.03%
Real Estate 		2.79% 0.00% 17.64% 21.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZRAX % Rank
Non US 		98.18% 71.47% 100.46% 22.06%
US 		1.27% 0.00% 15.02% 50.29%

PZRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PZRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.01% 21.16% 54.03%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 34.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.54%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.47% 89.69%

Sales Fees

PZRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 5.75% 95.12%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PZRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PZRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.00% 158.16% 8.59%

PZRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PZRAX Category Low Category High PZRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 8.48% 89.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PZRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PZRAX Category Low Category High PZRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.88% 0.18% 7.85% 71.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PZRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PZRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Arnott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine

Christopher Brightman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

