Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$89.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$50
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PZRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|53.73%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|82.20%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|84.86%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|90.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PZRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|89.2 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|85.55%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|3900
|97.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|91 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|57.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.87%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|0.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|23.82%
|Cash
|0.55%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|72.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|75.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|80.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|74.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|75.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.93%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|76.56%
|Basic Materials
|16.13%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|6.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.20%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|18.69%
|Industrials
|12.63%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|61.13%
|Technology
|9.17%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|27.89%
|Communication Services
|7.21%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|44.21%
|Energy
|6.37%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|53.71%
|Utilities
|5.90%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|18.69%
|Consumer Defense
|5.71%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|66.17%
|Healthcare
|2.96%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|97.03%
|Real Estate
|2.79%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|21.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Non US
|98.18%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|22.06%
|US
|1.27%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|50.29%
|PZRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|54.03%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|34.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|89.69%
|PZRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|95.12%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PZRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|8.59%
|PZRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.47%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|89.09%
|PZRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PZRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.88%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|71.43%
|PZRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$1.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2015
7.13
7.1%
Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
