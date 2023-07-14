Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.0%
1 yr return
28.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$23.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 2.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PZINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|12.24%
|1 Yr
|28.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|6.53%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|31.42%
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|PZINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.0%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|12.24%
|1 Yr
|28.2%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|6.80%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|31.42%
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|PZINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|23.6 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|93.81%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|3900
|66.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.58 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|91.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.32%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|38.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZINX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.54%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|75.59%
|Cash
|3.46%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|22.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|9.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|32.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|2.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|6.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZINX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.74%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|32.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.21%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|10.39%
|Industrials
|11.66%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|69.73%
|Technology
|10.69%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|22.55%
|Consumer Defense
|9.19%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|38.58%
|Basic Materials
|8.55%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|48.07%
|Healthcare
|7.98%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|70.92%
|Energy
|6.68%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|51.04%
|Communication Services
|3.30%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|85.46%
|Utilities
|2.01%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|75.07%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|80.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZINX % Rank
|Non US
|94.62%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|71.76%
|US
|1.92%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|36.47%
|PZINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.58%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|4.48%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|31.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|PZINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PZINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|0.69%
|PZINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.75%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|65.19%
|PZINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PZINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|96.35%
|PZINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
John P. Goetz, Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Mr. Goetz is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European, Emerging Markets and Japan Focused Value strategies. He also previously served as the Director of Research and was responsible for building and training the research team. Mr. Goetz became a member of the firm in 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...