Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.3%
1 yr return
31.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$15.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 2.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PZIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.3%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|24.53%
|1 Yr
|31.2%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|13.21%
|3 Yr
|17.9%*
|0.0%
|18.9%
|6.12%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|34.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZIIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.3%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|7.84%
|2021
|7.6%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|19.61%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|87.76%
|2019
|2.1%
|0.5%
|7.1%
|80.85%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|N/A
|PZIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.2 M
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|94.23%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|10
|5533
|86.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.53 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|92.31%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.99%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|13.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.90%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|76.92%
|Cash
|4.10%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|23.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|65.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|76.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|61.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|65.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Industrials
|27.00%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|17.31%
|Financial Services
|22.46%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|15.38%
|Technology
|13.64%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|15.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.99%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|55.77%
|Energy
|9.00%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|23.08%
|Basic Materials
|6.89%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|78.85%
|Consumer Defense
|4.65%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|94.23%
|Healthcare
|2.24%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|65.38%
|Utilities
|2.22%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|51.92%
|Real Estate
|0.92%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|82.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|98.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Non US
|93.40%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|78.85%
|US
|2.50%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|28.85%
|PZIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.88%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|5.77%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|83.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PZIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PZIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|18.75%
|PZIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|87.04%
|PZIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PZIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.74%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|90.38%
|PZIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Matthew J. Ring, Principal, Director of Research, and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Ring is a co-portfolio manager for the International Small Cap Focused Value service. Mr. Ring became a member of the firm in 2010. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, he was a senior manager with consulting firm Simat Helliesen & Eichner, providing due diligence for investments in the Industrials and Aerospace & Defense sectors. Mr. Ring began his career with General Electric Aircraft Engines as a design engineer and holds a patent on his GEnx compressor case design for the Boeing 787. He earned a B.S. magna cum laude in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, graduating with honors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
