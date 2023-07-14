Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.1%
1 yr return
23.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
Net Assets
$586 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.6%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PZIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|4.45%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|1.77%
|3 Yr
|12.8%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|0.14%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|5.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|1.05%
|2021
|1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|14.15%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|87.70%
|2019
|1.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|96.98%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|3.91%
|Period
|PZIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|4.08%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|1.52%
|3 Yr
|12.8%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|0.14%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|8.08%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|1.05%
|2021
|1.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|14.15%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|87.70%
|2019
|1.5%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|96.98%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|4.56%
|PZIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|586 M
|717 K
|102 B
|44.68%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|10
|6734
|73.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|200 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|47.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.58%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|47.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.54%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|72.08%
|Cash
|4.47%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|22.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|24.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|17.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|6.24%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|19.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.58%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|7.43%
|Technology
|23.13%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|43.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.57%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|27.53%
|Industrials
|7.42%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|32.01%
|Utilities
|7.11%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|2.30%
|Basic Materials
|6.46%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|65.04%
|Consumer Defense
|6.07%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|53.27%
|Real Estate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|24.71%
|Communication Services
|2.13%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|95.77%
|Healthcare
|1.99%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|80.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|85.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Non US
|92.48%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|74.59%
|US
|3.06%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|18.30%
|PZIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|62.80%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.03%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|47.18%
|PZIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PZIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|89.23%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|6.59%
|PZIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.55%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|57.40%
|PZIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PZIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|17.02%
|PZIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Caroline Cai, CFA, Managing Principal, Portfolio Manager, and member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Ms. Cai is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European and Emerging Markets strategies, and the Financial Opportunities service. Ms. Cai became a member of the firm in 2004. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Cai was a senior analyst at AllianceBernstein LLP, and a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Math and Economics from Bryn Mawr College. Ms. Cai holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2014
8.17
8.2%
Allison Fisch, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Ms. Fisch is a co-portfolio manager for the International and Emerging Markets strategies, along with the Global Best Ideas service. Ms. Fisch became a member of the firm in 2001 and helped to launch the Emerging Markets strategies in 2008, on which she has been a co-portfolio manager since inception. She joined the International portfolio management team in 2016 and has co-managed the International Small Cap Value strategy since its inception in 2017. Since 2017, she has overseen the Global Best Idea service. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Ms. Fisch was a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. She earned a B.A. summa cum laude in Psychology and a minor in Drama from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Rakesh Bordia, Principal and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Bordia is a co-portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets strategies. Mr. Bordia became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Bordia was a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton focusing on innovation and growth strategies, and a software engineer at River Run Software Group. He earned a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...