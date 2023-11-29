Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 11/29/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.0%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 11/29/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to equity securities or the equity markets. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size and invest in any type of equity security, but its focus will typically be on common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a broad portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks while using hedging strategies designed to mitigate tail risk (i.e., the threat of significant losses during an equity market drawdown) and provide strong risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility than the overall equity markets. The fund seeks to cushion volatility during equity market downturns and incorporate modest leverage in a way that preserves returns that may be generated from stock selection while reducing the volatility inherent in investments in equity securities over time.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industries and sectors, the adviser generally relies on fundamental, bottom-up research in selecting stocks for the fund. The adviser does not emphasize either a growth or value style of investing but generally seeks stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation. Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on bottom-up stock selection.
The fund incorporates hedging and tail risk mitigating strategies primarily through the use of a derivatives overlay that is generally designed to manage the fund’s overall volatility and correlation to equity markets. The derivatives overlay typically involves buying and/or selling futures and options that reference particular U.S. large-cap equity securities, broad equity
indexes, and U.S. Treasury securities. However, other derivatives and strategies may be employed in efforts to mitigate tail risk or dampen the fund’s overall volatility.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|PZHEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZHEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|PZHEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PZHEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.31 B
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|328
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|761 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|8.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|1.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.48%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZHEX % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.48%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PZHEX % Rank
|US
|1.10%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PZHEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|PZHEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PZHEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PZHEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...