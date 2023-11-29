Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PZHEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Nov 22, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Z
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities and derivatives that have similar economic characteristics to equity securities or the equity markets. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size and invest in any type of equity security, but its focus will typically be on common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a broad portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks while using hedging strategies designed to mitigate tail risk (i.e., the threat of significant losses during an equity market drawdown) and provide strong risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility than the overall equity markets. The fund seeks to cushion volatility during equity market downturns and incorporate modest leverage in a way that preserves returns that may be generated from stock selection while reducing the volatility inherent in investments in equity securities over time.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industries and sectors, the adviser generally relies on fundamental, bottom-up research in selecting stocks for the fund. The adviser does not emphasize either a growth or value style of investing but generally seeks stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation. Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on bottom-up stock selection.

The fund incorporates hedging and tail risk mitigating strategies primarily through the use of a derivatives overlay that is generally designed to manage the fund’s overall volatility and correlation to equity markets. The derivatives overlay typically involves buying and/or selling futures and options that reference particular U.S. large-cap equity securities, broad equity

indexes, and U.S. Treasury securities. However, other derivatives and strategies may be employed in efforts to mitigate tail risk or dampen the fund’s overall volatility.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PZHEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZHEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PZHEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PZHEX Category Low Category High PZHEX % Rank
Net Assets 2.31 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 328 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 761 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.97% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T. Rowe Price Treasury Reserve Fund 8.11%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 5.70%
  3. APPLE INC 5.52%
  4. NVIDIA CORP 2.90%
  5. AMAZON.COM INC 2.63%
  6. ALPHABET INC 2.06%
  7. META PLATFORMS INC 1.60%
  8. TESLA INC 1.59%
  9. ELI LILLY CO 1.50%
  10. ALPHABET INC 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PZHEX % Rank
Stocks 		91.29% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.11% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		1.10% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.48% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZHEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZHEX % Rank
US 		91.29% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZHEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		8.11% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.48% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZHEX % Rank
US 		1.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PZHEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PZHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.45% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PZHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PZHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PZHEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PZHEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PZHEX Category Low Category High PZHEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PZHEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PZHEX Category Low Category High PZHEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PZHEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PZHEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

