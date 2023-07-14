Home
Trending ETFs

PZCRX (Mutual Fund)

PZCRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund

PZCRX | Fund

$9.30

$341 M

3.68%

$0.34

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$341 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund

PZCRX | Fund

$9.30

$341 M

3.68%

$0.34

1.30%

PZCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Credit Opportunities Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Kiesel

Fund Description

The Fund invests under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. Security selection, industry and sector allocation, and management of market risk within and across credit and corporate markets are expected to be the main drivers of returns over time. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities, bank loans and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within zero to six years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest in both investment grade and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 50% of its total assets in securities rated below B- by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of foreign issuers and may also invest in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in preferred securities, convertible securities and other equity-related instruments, including up to 10% of its total assets in common stock.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.
Read More

PZCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -7.2% 18.1% 34.41%
1 Yr 2.8% -18.7% 21.2% 8.27%
3 Yr -1.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 20.69%
5 Yr -1.4%* -29.7% 29.4% 31.74%
10 Yr -1.2%* -27.4% 13.1% 39.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.9% -31.8% 18.4% 19.08%
2021 -1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 60.15%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 68.37%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 54.22%
2018 -1.0% -12.3% 0.7% 47.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PZCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.7% 18.1% 33.29%
1 Yr 2.8% -18.7% 38.5% 7.42%
3 Yr -1.5%* -23.6% 52.7% 21.04%
5 Yr -1.4%* -29.7% 30.2% 33.64%
10 Yr -1.2%* -27.4% 16.3% 56.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PZCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.9% -31.8% 18.4% 19.08%
2021 -1.0% -14.3% 15.8% 60.15%
2020 -0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 68.37%
2019 1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 57.31%
2018 -1.0% -12.3% 1.5% 63.00%

NAV & Total Return History

PZCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PZCRX Category Low Category High PZCRX % Rank
Net Assets 341 M 100 124 B 60.33%
Number of Holdings 599 2 8175 39.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 48 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 65.85%
Weighting of Top 10 47.09% 4.3% 105.0% 22.24%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PZCRX % Rank
Bonds 		67.88% -150.81% 180.51% 79.11%
Cash 		31.62% -261.12% 258.91% 14.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 33.50% 66.43%
Stocks 		0.02% -38.22% 261.12% 63.26%
Other 		0.01% -25.82% 276.99% 31.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 54.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZCRX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.28%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 84.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.92%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.14%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 81.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 74.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.14%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 83.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 1.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 83.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZCRX % Rank
Non US 		0.01% -0.10% 18.33% 32.85%
US 		0.01% -40.06% 261.12% 56.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZCRX % Rank
Corporate 		35.36% 0.00% 97.25% 51.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.70% 0.00% 100.00% 17.05%
Derivative 		20.34% -0.52% 72.98% 13.44%
Government 		12.73% 0.00% 99.43% 46.02%
Securitized 		5.87% 0.00% 99.65% 73.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 40.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PZCRX % Rank
US 		51.29% -151.11% 194.51% 74.06%
Non US 		16.59% -136.75% 104.82% 50.86%

PZCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PZCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.01% 26.65% 41.03%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 2.29% 86.01%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 20.00%
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.70% 95.18%

Sales Fees

PZCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 5.75% 47.01%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PZCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PZCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 0.00% 632.00% 55.07%

PZCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PZCRX Category Low Category High PZCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.68% 0.00% 15.93% 81.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PZCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PZCRX Category Low Category High PZCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.65% -1.55% 11.51% 59.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PZCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PZCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2011

10.76

10.8%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Christian Stracke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Managing Director, PIMCO, Mr. Stracke is a member of the Investment Committee and global head of the credit research group. The group covers all levels of the debt capital structure for targeted industries, including investment grade and high yield bonds, bank debt and convertibles. He also contributes to the analysis, portfolio construction and management of the firm's opportunistic corporate credit and mortgage and real estate-related strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, he was a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and also held positions as head of Latin America fixed income strategy with Commerzbank Securities and head of Latin America local markets strategy with Deutsche Bank. He has investment experience since 1997 and holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago. He is also a returned Peace Corps volunteer, having served as an agroforestry extension agent in Mauritania, West Africa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

