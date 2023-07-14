Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests primarily in large capitalization value stocks, defined as stocks with above average dividend yields and large market capitalizations, and other income producing equity securities, including by way of example, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships. Payden uses quantitative techniques to identify large capitalization stocks with above average dividend yields. Fundamental analysis is then performed to identify individual companies capable of maintaining or increasing their dividend. The Fund’s benchmark is the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the Fund’s investments include only a limited portion of the common stocks included in the benchmark and also include income producing equity securities that are not included in the benchmark. In addition, the Fund will seek to provide a higher level of current income than the benchmark.
The Fund invests principally in U.S. securities, but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities, including companies organized or headquartered in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities either directly or through American Depositary Receipts on U.S. exchanges.
The Fund may invest in many different types of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, swaps and options. These positions may be used for the purposes of either hedging currency exposure in the portfolio or to obtain exposure to various market sectors. Currency positions may be employed for the purposes of hedging non-dollar denominated bonds or to take an active position in a currency, both long or short.
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies.
|Period
|PYVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|94.46%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|85.66%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|93.92%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|69.34%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|47.22%
* Annualized
|PYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.46 B
|1 M
|151 B
|39.04%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|2
|1727
|43.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|351 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|42.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.56%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|67.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.40%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|90.07%
|Cash
|4.30%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|13.55%
|Bonds
|1.13%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|3.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.17%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|10.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|6.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|7.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.00%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|45.96%
|Financial Services
|17.45%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|67.24%
|Energy
|16.34%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|3.47%
|Technology
|14.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|22.94%
|Industrials
|9.44%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|72.85%
|Consumer Defense
|7.71%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|60.23%
|Utilities
|4.52%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|48.02%
|Real Estate
|4.39%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|28.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.36%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|88.70%
|Basic Materials
|2.39%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|72.19%
|Communication Services
|2.20%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|91.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYVLX % Rank
|US
|85.05%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|82.10%
|Non US
|9.35%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|21.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Derivative
|56.27%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|0.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.37%
|Corporate
|10.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.02%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|3.73%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|3.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYVLX % Rank
|US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|3.04%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|4.76%
|PYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.72%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|68.51%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|66.98%
|PYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|2.56%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|95.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|87.71%
|PYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.75%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|23.49%
|PYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.87%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|20.25%
|PYVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1999
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1998
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1997
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2009
13.26
13.3%
James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Asha Joshi is a Managing Principal, Senior Portfolio Manager and director of Enhanced Equity Index Strategies. She is responsible for a number of domestic and international clients, including public plans, corporations, universities, and endowments. Previously, Joshi was Vice President, Capital Markets, at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce where she advised clients on managing interest rate and currency risk. Prior to that, she was a Vice President, Global Trading, at First Interstate Bank, Ltd. where she managed and traded the bank’s portfolio of derivative products. Joshi also serves on the board of Crystal Stairs, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting welfare families while the mother transitions into the workforce. She is Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and is a member of the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
