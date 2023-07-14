Home
Trending ETFs

PYVAX (Mutual Fund)

PYVAX (Mutual Fund)

Payden Equity Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.86 -0.04 -0.25%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (PYVLX) Primary Adv (PYVAX) Other (PYVSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Equity Income Fund

PYVAX | Fund

$15.86

$1.46 B

1.49%

$0.24

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.4%

1 yr return

-2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$1.46 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 95.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Equity Income Fund

PYVAX | Fund

$15.86

$1.46 B

1.49%

$0.24

0.97%

PYVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payden Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paydenfunds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wong

Fund Description

ª
The Fund invests primarily in large capitalization value stocks, defined as stocks with above average dividend yields and large market capitalizations, and other income producing equity securities, including by way of example, preferred stocks, real estate investment trusts and master limited partnerships. Payden uses quantitative techniques to identify large capitalization stocks with above average dividend yields. Fundamental analysis is then performed to identify individual companies capable of maintaining or increasing their dividend. The Fund’s benchmark is the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, the Fund’s investments include only a limited portion of the common stocks included in the benchmark and also include income producing equity securities that are not included in the benchmark. In addition, the Fund will seek to provide a higher level of current income than the benchmark. 
ª
The Fund invests principally in U.S. securities, but may invest up to 30% of its total assets in foreign securities, including companies organized or headquartered in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities either directly or through American Depositary Receipts on U.S. exchanges. 
ª
The Fund may invest in many different types of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, swaps and options. These positions may be used for the purposes of either hedging currency exposure in the portfolio or to obtain exposure to various market sectors. Currency positions may be employed for the purposes of hedging non-dollar denominated bonds or to take an active position in a currency, both long or short. 
ª
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies. 
Read More

PYVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -13.6% 215.2% 94.54%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 85.74%
3 Yr -0.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 94.01%
5 Yr -1.1%* -15.4% 29.3% 69.70%
10 Yr 2.3%* -17.0% 13.3% 47.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.12%
2021 1.1% -25.3% 25.5% 91.63%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.82%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 33.97%
2018 -1.9% -9.4% 3.1% 12.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -13.6% 215.2% 91.14%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.6% 197.5% 85.97%
3 Yr -0.9%* -23.3% 64.1% 93.98%
5 Yr -1.1%* -15.2% 31.9% 75.32%
10 Yr 2.3%* -4.7% 19.9% 79.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -65.1% 22.3% 55.12%
2021 1.1% -25.3% 25.5% 91.63%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.73%
2019 5.0% -9.2% 10.4% 34.24%
2018 -1.9% -8.9% 3.3% 39.20%

NAV & Total Return History

PYVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYVAX Category Low Category High PYVAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.46 B 1 M 151 B 38.96%
Number of Holdings 87 2 1727 42.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 351 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 42.28%
Weighting of Top 10 24.56% 5.0% 99.2% 66.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bond-Unsettled Purchases 5.05%
  2. Bond-Unsettled Purchases 5.05%
  3. Bond-Unsettled Sales 4.99%
  4. Bond-Unsettled Sales 4.99%
  5. Payden Cash Reserves Money Market 3.75%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.58%
  7. Chevron Corp 2.47%
  8. Broadcom Inc 2.45%
  9. General Dynamics Corp 2.44%
  10. Microsoft Corp 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYVAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.40% 28.02% 125.26% 89.98%
Cash 		4.30% -88.20% 71.98% 13.46%
Bonds 		1.13% 0.00% 80.18% 3.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.17% 0.00% 12.57% 9.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 6.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 7.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYVAX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.00% 0.00% 30.08% 45.87%
Financial Services 		17.45% 0.00% 58.05% 67.16%
Energy 		16.34% 0.00% 54.00% 3.38%
Technology 		14.19% 0.00% 54.02% 22.85%
Industrials 		9.44% 0.00% 42.76% 72.77%
Consumer Defense 		7.71% 0.00% 34.10% 60.15%
Utilities 		4.52% 0.00% 27.04% 47.94%
Real Estate 		4.39% 0.00% 90.54% 28.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.36% 0.00% 22.74% 88.61%
Basic Materials 		2.39% 0.00% 21.69% 72.11%
Communication Services 		2.20% 0.00% 26.58% 91.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYVAX % Rank
US 		85.05% 24.51% 121.23% 82.02%
Non US 		9.35% 0.00% 41.42% 21.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYVAX % Rank
Derivative 		56.27% 0.00% 68.15% 0.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		33.27% 0.00% 100.00% 93.29%
Corporate 		10.46% 0.00% 100.00% 10.94%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 3.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 3.47%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.30%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYVAX % Rank
US 		1.13% 0.00% 63.04% 2.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 4.60%

PYVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.04% 45.41% 45.59%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 34.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 24.88%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 66.67%

Sales Fees

PYVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 3.85%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 95.00% 0.00% 488.00% 87.61%

PYVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYVAX Category Low Category High PYVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.49% 0.00% 41.90% 25.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYVAX Category Low Category High PYVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -1.51% 4.28% 34.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PYVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2009

13.26

13.3%

James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Michael Salvay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

Alfred Giles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.

Micheal Huynh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Asha Joshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Asha Joshi is a Managing Principal, Senior Portfolio Manager and director of Enhanced Equity Index Strategies. She is responsible for a number of domestic and international clients, including public plans, corporations, universities, and endowments. Previously, Joshi was Vice President, Capital Markets, at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce where she advised clients on managing interest rate and currency risk. Prior to that, she was a Vice President, Global Trading, at First Interstate Bank, Ltd. where she managed and traded the bank’s portfolio of derivative products. Joshi also serves on the board of Crystal Stairs, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting welfare families while the mother transitions into the workforce. She is Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and is a member of the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

