Trending ETFs

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
PYSVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.74 -0.18 -1.21%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (PSLAX) Primary Inst (PYSVX) Retirement (PSCRX) Retirement (PSCMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund

PYSVX | Fund

$14.74

$314 M

0.54%

$0.08

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.3%

1 yr return

2.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$314 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PYSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Petro

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of small U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks. Value stocks are issued by companies that we believe are currently undervalued by the market. If we are correct and other investors ultimately recognize the value of the company, the price of its stock may rise. Under normal circumstances we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in companies of a size similar to those in the Russell 2000 Value Index. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. As of April 30, 2022, the index was composed of companies having market capitalizations of between approximately $27.4 million and $13.3 billion. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

Read More

PYSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -10.6% 21.3% 35.70%
1 Yr 2.3% -16.4% 28.1% 67.74%
3 Yr 18.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 13.96%
5 Yr -0.2%* -24.6% 42.3% 42.48%
10 Yr 0.3%* -21.2% 23.2% 40.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -36.7% 212.9% 69.89%
2021 18.0% -38.4% 60.6% 6.55%
2020 0.9% -9.3% 66.8% 47.24%
2019 5.3% -5.9% 7.6% 20.72%
2018 -7.5% -12.3% -1.2% 90.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.3% -12.9% 21.3% 34.84%
1 Yr 2.3% -16.4% 46.4% 63.95%
3 Yr 18.2%* -16.2% 112.7% 13.04%
5 Yr -0.2%* -19.1% 42.3% 49.27%
10 Yr 0.3%* -10.1% 23.2% 75.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -36.7% 212.9% 69.89%
2021 18.0% -38.4% 60.6% 6.55%
2020 0.9% -7.6% 66.8% 47.24%
2019 5.3% -5.9% 7.6% 20.72%
2018 -7.5% -12.3% -1.2% 95.77%

NAV & Total Return History

PYSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYSVX Category Low Category High PYSVX % Rank
Net Assets 314 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 58.80%
Number of Holdings 112 10 1551 46.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.6 M 812 K 2.82 B 61.17%
Weighting of Top 10 14.52% 4.8% 95.7% 70.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SM Energy Co 1.86%
  2. Nesco Holdings Inc Class A 1.84%
  3. Vista Outdoor Inc 1.80%
  4. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 1.62%
  5. IBEX Holdings Ltd 1.57%
  6. The Hackett Group Inc 1.49%
  7. Limelight Networks Inc 1.49%
  8. Everi Holdings Inc 1.45%
  9. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 1.44%
  10. Major Drilling Group International Inc 1.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYSVX % Rank
Stocks 		99.21% 14.38% 100.16% 32.54%
Cash 		0.79% -52.43% 47.85% 67.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 7.59%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 7.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 4.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 5.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYSVX % Rank
Financial Services 		24.12% 0.00% 35.71% 44.86%
Industrials 		19.91% 0.65% 48.61% 27.57%
Technology 		10.79% 0.00% 34.03% 35.89%
Energy 		8.43% 0.00% 29.42% 44.86%
Real Estate 		8.33% 0.00% 44.41% 41.58%
Healthcare 		7.68% 0.00% 25.76% 29.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.53% 0.00% 51.62% 89.28%
Basic Materials 		5.09% 0.00% 67.30% 48.80%
Communication Services 		2.76% 0.00% 24.90% 42.67%
Consumer Defense 		2.68% 0.00% 13.22% 69.58%
Utilities 		2.67% 0.00% 13.86% 42.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYSVX % Rank
US 		94.04% 11.42% 100.16% 55.10%
Non US 		5.17% 0.00% 78.53% 29.28%

PYSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.05% 37.36% 77.07%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 14.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 60.56%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 7.00% 252.00% 61.48%

PYSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYSVX Category Low Category High PYSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 7.65% 30.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYSVX Category Low Category High PYSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -1.43% 4.13% 55.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PYSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Petro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Petro joined the Putnam Management in 2002 and now is a portfolio manager. Prior to that, he is at Perkin, Elmer Inc and Dain Rauscher Wessels. Petro has six years of investment experience. Petro holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

