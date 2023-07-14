The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (“Municipal Bonds”). Municipal Bonds generally are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities. The Fund intends to invest a portion of its assets in high yield Municipal Bonds and “private activity” bonds that are rated (at the time of purchase) below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (commonly known as “junk bonds”). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may also invest, without limitation, in higher rated Municipal Bonds. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in “private activity” bonds whose interest is a tax-preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). For shareholders subject to the AMT, distributions derived from “private activity” bonds must be included in their AMT calculations, and as such a portion of the Fund’s distribution may be subject to federal income tax. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in bonds of issuers in California and New York. To the extent that the Fund concentrates its investments in California or New York, it will be subject to the applicable state-specific risk. The Fund may also invest in Municipal Bonds issued by Puerto Rico or its instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest 25% or more of its total assets in Municipal Bonds that finance education, health care, housing, transportation, utilities and other similar projects, and 25% or more of its total assets in industrial development bonds. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within (negative) 2 years to positive 4 years of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 7.09 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The portfolio manager focuses on Municipal Bonds with the potential to offer high current income, typically looking for Municipal Bonds that can provide consistently attractive current yields or that are trading at competitive market prices. The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of both income earned on its investments and capital appreciation, if any, generally arising from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular state, municipality or issuer. The Fund may invest in other types of Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, and invest in mortgage- or asset-backed securities. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. In addition, the Fund may also invest in securities issued by entities, such as trusts, whose underlying assets are Municipal Bonds, including, without limitation, residual interest bonds. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.