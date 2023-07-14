Home
Trending ETFs

Payden Low Duration Fund

mutual fund
PYLDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.57 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
No Load (PYSBX) Primary Other (PYLDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Low Duration Fund

PYLDX | Fund

$9.57

$1.41 B

3.61%

$0.35

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

42.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 138.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PYLDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payden Low Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paydenfunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mary Syal

Fund Description

PYLDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 53.55%
1 Yr -0.7% -11.5% 2.9% 37.31%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% 42.61%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 3.2% 47.25%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 49.11%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -6.3% 3.8% 50.78%
1 Yr -0.7% -11.5% 1.9% 33.33%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% 36.94%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% 42.12%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 45.98%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYLDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PYLDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYLDX Category Low Category High PYLDX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 46.90%
Number of Holdings 288 4 4919 71.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 375 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 40.59%
Weighting of Top 10 42.71% 1.7% 100.0% 16.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 9.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYLDX % Rank
Bonds 		104.48% 49.71% 194.71% 8.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.25% 0.00% 27.71% 90.85%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 21.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 26.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 8.64%
Cash 		-4.73% -102.46% 39.20% 90.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYLDX % Rank
Government 		35.72% 0.00% 73.63% 24.01%
Securitized 		31.85% 0.00% 97.27% 32.30%
Corporate 		24.15% 0.00% 100.00% 75.13%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.43% 0.00% 44.09% 30.74%
Derivative 		1.86% 0.00% 45.97% 11.23%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 52.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYLDX % Rank
US 		91.43% 0.00% 165.96% 13.47%
Non US 		13.05% 0.00% 72.71% 48.01%

PYLDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 19.98% 78.47%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.19% 33.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PYLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYLDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 138.00% 2.00% 500.00% 75.84%

PYLDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYLDX Category Low Category High PYLDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.61% 0.00% 11.01% 48.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYLDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYLDX Category Low Category High PYLDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.27% 4.98% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYLDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PYLDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mary Syal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2008

14.26

14.3%

Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Brian Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.

David Ballantine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

David Ballantine, CFA, CFP, is a principal and and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1991. He oversees the firm's trading operations and is a key member of the portfolio management team responsible for developing strategies for short- and intermediate-term fixed-income portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ballantine traded corporate, asset-backed and mortgage securities at The Capital Group and worked in the fixed-income department at Fidelity Investments. David Ballantine is a member of the CFA Institute, Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. and the Financial Planning Association. He is also a member of the Leadership of Southern California and the L.A. Works Organization. Ballantine holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified financial planner. He earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

Nigel Jenkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Nigel Jenkins is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 2006. who is responsible for the management of UK and European benchmarked fixed-income and money market portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Jenkins was a founding partner of Centric Capital LLP, a fixed-income and currency hedge fund focusing on quantitative methodologies. Previously he was head of global fixed-income at WestLB, and a director of the fixed income & currency group at Rothschild Asset Management, both in London. Jenkins holds the ASIP designation of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, a member society of the CFA Institute. He earned a MA degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

Adam Congdon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Adam Congdon, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager. He has been with Payden since 2014.

Kerry Rapanot

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

