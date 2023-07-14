Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
42.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 138.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PYLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|53.55%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|37.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|42.61%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|47.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|49.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|PYLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|PYLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|50.78%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|33.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|36.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|42.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|45.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|PYLDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|PYLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYLDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|46.90%
|Number of Holdings
|288
|4
|4919
|71.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|375 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|40.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.71%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|16.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYLDX % Rank
|Bonds
|104.48%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|8.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.25%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|90.85%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|21.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|26.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|8.64%
|Cash
|-4.73%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|90.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYLDX % Rank
|Government
|35.72%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|24.01%
|Securitized
|31.85%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|32.30%
|Corporate
|24.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.13%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.43%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|30.74%
|Derivative
|1.86%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|11.23%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|52.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYLDX % Rank
|US
|91.43%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|13.47%
|Non US
|13.05%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|48.01%
|PYLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|19.98%
|78.47%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|33.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PYLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PYLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYLDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|138.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|75.84%
|PYLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYLDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.61%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|48.01%
|PYLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYLDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|N/A
|PYLDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2008
14.26
14.3%
Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
David Ballantine, CFA, CFP, is a principal and and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1991. He oversees the firm's trading operations and is a key member of the portfolio management team responsible for developing strategies for short- and intermediate-term fixed-income portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ballantine traded corporate, asset-backed and mortgage securities at The Capital Group and worked in the fixed-income department at Fidelity Investments. David Ballantine is a member of the CFA Institute, Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. and the Financial Planning Association. He is also a member of the Leadership of Southern California and the L.A. Works Organization. Ballantine holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified financial planner. He earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Nigel Jenkins is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 2006. who is responsible for the management of UK and European benchmarked fixed-income and money market portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Jenkins was a founding partner of Centric Capital LLP, a fixed-income and currency hedge fund focusing on quantitative methodologies. Previously he was head of global fixed-income at WestLB, and a director of the fixed income & currency group at Rothschild Asset Management, both in London. Jenkins holds the ASIP designation of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, a member society of the CFA Institute. He earned a MA degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Adam Congdon, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager. He has been with Payden since 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...