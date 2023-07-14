Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund

PYILX | Fund

$4.97

$32.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$32.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PYILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payden Emerging Markets Local Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paydenfunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kristin Ceva

Fund Description

PYILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -6.1% 13.6% 13.47%
1 Yr 13.0% -7.5% 19.8% 17.66%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 16.1% 79.59%
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.6% 87.46%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 93.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -19.8% 11.3% 12.28%
1 Yr 13.0% -21.4% 19.8% 16.17%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 16.0% 75.51%
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.5% 83.49%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 92.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PYILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYILX Category Low Category High PYILX % Rank
Net Assets 32.7 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 84.13%
Number of Holdings 189 4 2121 63.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.1 M -134 M 1.25 B 72.87%
Weighting of Top 10 31.45% 2.2% 95.0% 28.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. China (People's Republic Of) 2.85% 3.94%
  2. Payden Cash Reserves Money Market 3.72%
  3. Bond-Unsettled Purchases 3.52%
  4. Bond-Unsettled Purchases 3.52%
  5. Bond-Unsettled Purchases 3.52%
  6. South Africa (Republic of) 6.5% 3.49%
  7. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 10% 3.22%
  8. South Africa (Republic of) 8.75% 3.15%
  9. China (People's Republic Of) 3.29% 3.04%
  10. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association 9.5% 2.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYILX % Rank
Bonds 		93.46% -0.02% 116.66% 42.99%
Cash 		6.54% -16.66% 101.67% 53.96%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 65.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.88%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 53.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.47% 81.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYILX % Rank
Government 		43.64% 0.00% 99.79% 78.35%
Derivative 		41.73% 0.00% 64.87% 3.05%
Corporate 		10.58% 0.00% 93.26% 68.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.05% 0.00% 99.89% 76.22%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.31% 60.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYILX % Rank
Non US 		87.38% 0.00% 159.42% 77.74%
US 		6.08% -74.21% 36.99% 5.49%

PYILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.17% 43.25% 74.79%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.10% 24.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

PYILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 0.00% 218.00% 28.37%

PYILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYILX Category Low Category High PYILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 27.78% 39.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYILX Category Low Category High PYILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.28% 9.04% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PYILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kristin Ceva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2011

10.58

10.6%

Kristin Ceva, PhD, CFA, is a managing principal and directs the global fixed-income group at Payden & Rygel. She oversees global sovereign debt strategies, including macroeconomic and political risk assessment to determine country allocation. Ceva is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. She also is a frequent speaker at industry forums, focusing on topics related to international investing and emerging markets. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ceva worked with a number of international policy institutes, including the Pacific Council on International Policy, the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies and the North America Forum at Stanford University. She also worked for several years in strategic management consulting with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas. Kristin Ceva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a PhD from Stanford University in Political Science with an emphasis on international political economy. She was a Fulbright Scholar based in Mexico City and her dissertation was entitled “Economic Restructuring and Business-Government Relations: Trade and Financial Liberalization in Mexico.” Ceva has completed extensive economic and political research on emerging markets and is fluent in Spanish. She received a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Arthur Hovsepian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2011

10.58

10.6%

Arthur Hovsepian, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel. He is responsible for implementing investment strategies and executing trades in emerging markets. Arthur analyzes sovereign yield curves to identify relative value opportunities. He also monitors firm-wide emerging-market local debt and currency exposure. Arthur has been with Payden since 2004.

Nigel Jenkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Nigel Jenkins is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 2006. who is responsible for the management of UK and European benchmarked fixed-income and money market portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Jenkins was a founding partner of Centric Capital LLP, a fixed-income and currency hedge fund focusing on quantitative methodologies. Previously he was head of global fixed-income at WestLB, and a director of the fixed income & currency group at Rothschild Asset Management, both in London. Jenkins holds the ASIP designation of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, a member society of the CFA Institute. He earned a MA degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.

Brian Matthews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.

Asha Joshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Asha Joshi is a Managing Principal, Senior Portfolio Manager and director of Enhanced Equity Index Strategies. She is responsible for a number of domestic and international clients, including public plans, corporations, universities, and endowments. Previously, Joshi was Vice President, Capital Markets, at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce where she advised clients on managing interest rate and currency risk. Prior to that, she was a Vice President, Global Trading, at First Interstate Bank, Ltd. where she managed and traded the bank’s portfolio of derivative products. Joshi also serves on the board of Crystal Stairs, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting welfare families while the mother transitions into the workforce. She is Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and is a member of the Association of Investment Management and Research (AIMR).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

