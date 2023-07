Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in below investment grade bonds and bank loans (sometimes called “high yield” or “junk”) which are rated, at the time of purchase, Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) (if the bond or bank loan has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether it is below investment grade; if the bond or bank loan has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether it is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The Fund also invests in investment grade bank loans (also known as senior floating rate interests), securities of foreign issuers, and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund utilizes derivative strategies for managing fixed income exposure. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. Specifically, the Fund invests in credit default swaps to increase or decrease, in an efficient manner, exposures to certain sectors or individual issuers. In managing the Fund, Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI,” the Fund’s investment advisor), allocates the Fund’s assets among multiple sub-advisors that use differing approaches in making their investment decisions, which include actively managed and more passive investment strategies. With respect to the passive strategy, the Fund uses a sampling methodology to purchase securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics as the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index (the “Index”) in an attempt to match or exceed the performance of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±25% of the duration of the Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 3.82 years. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity.