Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.