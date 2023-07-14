Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-6.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$80.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.6%
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in Government National Mortgage Association mortgage-backed securities (GNMA Securities), which are debt securities representing part ownership in a pool of mortgage loans backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. The Fund invests the balance of its assets primarily in other “U.S. Government Obligations,” which are defined as U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds, and other bonds and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by
the U.S. Government, or by Government sponsored enterprises (such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC) or Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)). However, the Fund may also invest in collateralized mortgage obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government Obligations or GNMA Securities.
The Fund invests in debt securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the Fund’s minimum or maximum average portfolio maturity.
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies, and including investment companies for which the Adviser provides investment management services (affiliated funds).
The Fund may invest in many different types of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, swaps and options. These positions may be used for the purposes of either hedging currency exposure in the portfolio or to obtain exposure to various market sectors. Currency positions may be employed for the purposes of hedging non-dollar denominated bonds or to take an active position in a currency, both long or short.
|Period
|PYGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|49.21%
|1 Yr
|-6.1%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|86.61%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|94.72%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|99.57%
|10 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|98.96%
* Annualized
|Period
|PYGNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|91.70%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|91.13%
|2020
|0.5%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|79.17%
|2019
|0.5%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|75.11%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|85.46%
|PYGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYGNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80.3 M
|10.8 M
|27.4 B
|94.42%
|Number of Holdings
|130
|2
|14187
|80.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.2 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|90.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.63%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|20.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYGNX % Rank
|Bonds
|134.21%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|0.42%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|2.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|3.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|4.24%
|Cash
|-34.21%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYGNX % Rank
|Securitized
|98.08%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|0.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.92%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|87.23%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|7.66%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|31.49%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|22.13%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|92.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYGNX % Rank
|US
|134.21%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|0.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.00%
|PYGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|43.53%
|Management Fee
|0.27%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|33.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|80.91%
|PYGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|PYGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYGNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|17.01%
|PYGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYGNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.22%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|13.39%
|PYGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYGNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.38%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|8.62%
|PYGNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2012
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2009
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2009
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2009
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2009
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2009
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2009
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2007
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2007
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2007
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2006
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2006
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2006
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2006
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2006
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2006
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2006
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2006
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2005
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2005
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2005
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2005
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2005
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2005
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2005
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2005
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2004
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2004
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2004
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2004
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2004
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2004
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2004
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2004
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2003
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2003
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2003
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2003
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2003
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2003
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2003
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2003
|$0.058
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2002
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2002
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2002
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2002
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.057
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2002
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2002
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2002
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2002
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2001
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2001
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 1999
22.78
22.8%
David Ballantine, CFA, CFP, is a principal and and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1991. He oversees the firm's trading operations and is a key member of the portfolio management team responsible for developing strategies for short- and intermediate-term fixed-income portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ballantine traded corporate, asset-backed and mortgage securities at The Capital Group and worked in the fixed-income department at Fidelity Investments. David Ballantine is a member of the CFA Institute, Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. and the Financial Planning Association. He is also a member of the Leadership of Southern California and the L.A. Works Organization. Ballantine holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a certified financial planner. He earned a BS in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 1999
22.78
22.8%
Gary Greenberg, CFA, is a senior vice president and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Pygel since. As a member of the firm's structured finance group, Greenberg analyzes and implements relative value opportunities in the futures and U.S. mortgage market. Prior to his current role at Payden & Rygel, he was an investment analyst with the firm‟s portfolio management group. Previously, Greenberg worked as an investment planner in the trust services department of Banker‟s Trust. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
James Sarni is a Managing Principal. He joined Payden in 1991 and has 36 years experience in the investment management business. Sarni's primary role, as a member of the GPC and director of the Short Strategies Group, is to develop a portfolio structure that reflects both the macro mandates of the GPC and the securities that are available in the market. Together with the GPC, he has discretion over major decisions such as duration or portfolio sector weights.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.45
|7.35
