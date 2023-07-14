ª

The Fund invests in debt securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the Fund’s minimum or maximum average portfolio maturity. Maturity is the date when each bond or other debt security pays back its principal. However, under normal market conditions, the Fund’s average portfolio maturity (on a dollar-weighted basis) will not exceed ten years. In calculating the Fund’s average portfolio maturity, the Fund uses a security’s stated maturity, or if applicable, an earlier date based on the Adviser’s belief that the security may be subject, for example, to a call, a put, a refunding, a prepayment, a redemption provision, an adjustable coupon rate, or the like, that will cause the security to be repaid earlier.