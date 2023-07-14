Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$189 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.9%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in income producing floating rate loans and other floating rate debt instruments. Floating rate loans are typically debt obligations with interest rates that adjust or “float” periodically, often on a daily, monthly, quarterly, or semiannual basis by reference to a base lending rate plus a premium.
The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers. The reason these loans are called “senior” is because loans are considered senior in a borrower’s capital structure in that no debt is ahead of the loans in terms of priority of payment. Where an instrument ranks in priority of payment is referred to as seniority. Based on this ranking, a corporate issuer in the event of a default will direct payments such that the senior most creditors are paid first, while the most junior equity holders are paid last. In a typical structure, senior secured and unsecured creditors will be first in right of payment, followed by subordinate bond holders, junior bondholders, preferred shareholders and common shareholders. Loans are typically senior, secured debt instruments and rank highest in the capital structure of corporations. Thus, throughout this discussion, the floating rate loans in which the Fund invests are referred to as “Senior Loans.”
The Fund invests in Senior Loans that are syndicated loans. These loans are structured by a syndicator, such as a bank or other lender, which also markets the loans to potential investors, such as the Fund. The Fund may invest in Senior Loans in one of three ways. First, much like an initial public offering of equity securities, the Fund could be one of the initial investors in the Senior Loan and thus would invest directly as a signatory to the original loan agreement. Second, the Fund could also invest directly in the Senior Loan by assignment from an original lender. Third, the Fund may invest indirectly in the Senior Loan through a loan participation agreement.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a substantial portion of its total assets in Senior Loans and other debt instruments that are rated below investment grade. Investment grade debt securities are rated within the four highest grades by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or are securities that the Fund’s adviser, Payden & Rygel (“Payden”), determines to be of comparable quality.
Payden seeks to maintain broad borrower and industry diversification among the Fund’s Senior Loans. When selecting Senior Loans, Payden seeks to implement a systematic risk-weighted approach that utilizes fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics. Senior Loans may be sold if, in Payden’s opinion, the risk-return profile deteriorates or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities.
The Fund may also invest in secured and unsecured subordinated loans, second lien loans and subordinated bridge loans, other floating rate debt securities, fixed income debt obligations and money market instruments. Money market holdings with a remaining maturity of less than 60 days are deemed floating rate assets.
To the extent the Fund invests in assets that are denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar, the Fund may engage in foreign currency exchange contracts and other currency strategies to convert such foreign currencies into U.S. dollars to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates.
To the extent the Fund invests in fixed rate Senior Loans, other fixed rate loans or other fixed rate debt instruments, the Fund may engage in interest rate swaps in which it pays a fixed rate of interest to a counterparty and receives a floating rate of interest from the counterparty to hedge against fluctuations in interest rates. In addition, the notional amount of the Fund’s investments in interest rate swaps will be the amount that is counted toward satisfaction of the Fund’s policy of investing 80% of its total assets in floating rate loans or other floating rate debt instruments.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed rate fixed income securities in which the Fund has not entered into any interest rate swaps. Such fixed rate fixed income securities include, but are not limited to, corporate bonds, preferred securities, convertible securities, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Government debt securities.
The Fund’s investments in any floating rate and fixed income securities may be of any maturity.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of U.S. or foreign issuers.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”). CLOs are asset-backed securities that are formed to hold and manage diversified pools of Senior Loans. These asset-backed structures issue several debt tranches that typically include at least a AAA-rated tranche, a AA-rated tranche and a BBB-rated tranche and that have rights to the collateral and payment stream, in descending order. The proceeds from the debt tranches are used to purchase the corporate loans. CLOs are usually rated by two of the three major ratings agencies and impose a series of covenant tests on the respective collateral managers, including minimum rating and industry diversification. The Fund would potentially invest in these rated debt tranches issued by the CLOs.
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies, and including investment companies for which the Adviser provides investment management services (affiliated funds).
|Period
|PYFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|23.31%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|10.44%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|14.70%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|7.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.6%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|4.83%
|2021
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|54.58%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|25.09%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.4%
|15.97%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|12.70%
|YTD
|2.9%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|26.78%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-12.8%
|24.7%
|8.72%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|15.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|8.14%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-4.6%
|-22.9%
|5.1%
|5.17%
|2021
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|54.93%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-4.9%
|57.4%
|25.09%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.1%
|2.6%
|18.25%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-2.6%
|0.6%
|21.83%
|PYFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|189 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|87.36%
|Number of Holdings
|222
|12
|1447
|82.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.2 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|84.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.93%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|60.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYFRX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.50%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|45.36%
|Cash
|6.28%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|49.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.23%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|16.90%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|83.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|40.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|60.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|88.18%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|66.90%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.51%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|46.39%
|Securitized
|2.66%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|17.59%
|Derivative
|0.65%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|10.31%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|12.41%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|31.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYFRX % Rank
|US
|71.63%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|66.32%
|Non US
|21.87%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|34.36%
|PYFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|65.98%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|15.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|60.22%
|PYFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|PYFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|11.63%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|23.19%
|PYFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.68%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|33.55%
|PYFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.00%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|80.90%
|PYFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 11, 2013
8.56
8.6%
Jordan Lopez, Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”), a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager, deal with portfolio construction, broad security selection and risk assessment. Jordan has been with Payden and in the investment management business since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Kristin Ceva, PhD, CFA, is a managing principal and directs the global fixed-income group at Payden & Rygel. She oversees global sovereign debt strategies, including macroeconomic and political risk assessment to determine country allocation. Ceva is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. She also is a frequent speaker at industry forums, focusing on topics related to international investing and emerging markets. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ceva worked with a number of international policy institutes, including the Pacific Council on International Policy, the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies and the North America Forum at Stanford University. She also worked for several years in strategic management consulting with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas. Kristin Ceva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a PhD from Stanford University in Political Science with an emphasis on international political economy. She was a Fulbright Scholar based in Mexico City and her dissertation was entitled “Economic Restructuring and Business-Government Relations: Trade and Financial Liberalization in Mexico.” Ceva has completed extensive economic and political research on emerging markets and is fluent in Spanish. She received a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Tim Crawmer is a Senior Investment Manager on the North American Fixed Income team, specifically the Global High Yield Team. Tim joined Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2009-2013, Tim held a similar role with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to Artio, he was a Corporate Bond / Credit Default Swap Trader with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Before his career in finance, Tim served as an E-6B Mercury Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy. Tim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA and Masters from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
