The Fund invests primarily in senior floating rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers. The reason these loans are called “senior” is because loans are considered senior in a borrower’s capital structure in that no debt is ahead of the loans in terms of priority of payment. Where an instrument ranks in priority of payment is referred to as seniority. Based on this ranking, a corporate issuer in the event of a default will direct payments such that the senior most creditors are paid first, while the most junior equity holders are paid last. In a typical structure, senior secured and unsecured creditors will be first in right of payment, followed by subordinate bond holders, junior bondholders, preferred shareholders and common shareholders. Loans are typically senior, secured debt instruments and rank highest in the capital structure of corporations. Thus, throughout this discussion, the floating rate loans in which the Fund invests are referred to as “Senior Loans.”