Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.