Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$1.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 88.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|ª
|
Under normal markets conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a wide variety of debt instruments and income-producing securities payable primarily in U.S. dollars. These include (1) debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, and foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, political subdivisions of foreign governments (such as provinces and municipalities), and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank); (2) debt securities, loans and commercial paper issued by U.S. and foreign companies; (3) U.S. and foreign mortgage-backed and asset-backed debt securities; (4) municipal securities, which are debt obligations issued by state and local governments, territories and possessions of the United States, regional governmental authorities, and their agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which may, or may not, be exempt from Federal income tax; and (5) convertible bonds and preferred stock.
|ª
|
The Fund invests at least 75% of its total assets in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt securities rated below investment grade. The overall average credit quality of the Fund will remain investment grade. Investment grade debt securities are rated within the four highest grades by at least one Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or are securities that the Fund’s adviser, Payden & Rygel (“Payden”), determines to be of comparable quality.
|ª
|
The Fund invests in debt securities of any maturity, and there is no limit on the Fund’s minimum or maximum average portfolio maturity.
|ª
|
To gain exposure to various markets consistent with the investment strategies of the Fund, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies, including for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies, and including investment companies for which the Adviser provides investment management services (affiliated funds).
|ª
|
The Fund may invest in many different types of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, swaps and options. These positions may be used for the purposes of either hedging currency exposure in the portfolio or to obtain exposure to various market sectors. Currency positions may be employed for the purposes of hedging non-dollar denominated bonds or to take an active position in a currency, both long or short.
|Period
|PYCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|17.00%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|23.40%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|37.69%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|65.15%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|56.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|PYCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|53.03%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.61%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|71.16%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|43.03%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|82.90%
|Period
|PYCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|17.48%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|19.77%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|37.41%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|66.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|74.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|PYCWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|52.93%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|50.51%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|71.16%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|44.66%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|85.36%
|PYCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.06 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|49.00%
|Number of Holdings
|365
|1
|17234
|72.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|255 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|49.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.38%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|23.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCWX % Rank
|Bonds
|106.33%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|9.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.07%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|28.48%
|Other
|1.04%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|2.00%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|91.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|94.57%
|Cash
|-9.45%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|91.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCWX % Rank
|Government
|36.10%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|27.43%
|Securitized
|26.53%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|61.90%
|Corporate
|24.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.48%
|Derivative
|6.02%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|10.38%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.38%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|49.52%
|Municipal
|2.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PYCWX % Rank
|US
|86.27%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|51.62%
|Non US
|20.06%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|5.24%
|PYCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|44.15%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|26.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|61.14%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|79.58%
|PYCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PYCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PYCWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|88.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|37.88%
|PYCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.52%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|51.84%
|PYCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PYCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PYCWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|51.55%
|PYCWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2012
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2009
13.26
13.3%
Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Tim Crawmer is a Senior Investment Manager on the North American Fixed Income team, specifically the Global High Yield Team. Tim joined Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2009-2013, Tim held a similar role with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to Artio, he was a Corporate Bond / Credit Default Swap Trader with Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Before his career in finance, Tim served as an E-6B Mercury Naval Flight Officer in the United States Navy. Tim graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA and Masters from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Brian Matthews, CFA, is a managing principal and the chief financial officer at Payden & Rygel, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Matthews is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as a senior portfolio manager advising institutional clients, including corporations, pension funds, insurance companies and foundations and endowments. He is a director of Metzler/Payden LLC, the firm’s joint venture with Metzler Bank of Frankfurt, Germany. Matthews is also co-chairman of Payden/Kravitz LLC, a joint venture specializing in cash balance retirement plans. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Matthews was an investment officer at Brown Brothers Harriman & Company in New York, where he was responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios and asset/liability management. Matthews is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles, the CFA Institute and the Investment Counsel Association of America, Inc. He is past chairman of the board of directors for the Boy Scouts of America Los Angeles Area Council and serves on the board of directors for Oaks Christian School, St. Anne’s, Kids in Sports, and the board of visitors for Pepperdine University and is a board member of the Patron of the Arts in the Vatican Museums. Brian Matthews holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He earned a BS in Economics at the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Nigel Jenkins is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 2006. who is responsible for the management of UK and European benchmarked fixed-income and money market portfolios. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Jenkins was a founding partner of Centric Capital LLP, a fixed-income and currency hedge fund focusing on quantitative methodologies. Previously he was head of global fixed-income at WestLB, and a director of the fixed income & currency group at Rothschild Asset Management, both in London. Jenkins holds the ASIP designation of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, a member society of the CFA Institute. He earned a MA degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mary Beth Syal, CFA, is a managing principal at Payden & Rygel and a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors. Syal is a member of the firm's Investment Policy Committee. She directs the firm‟s low duration strategies and also serves as a senior portfolio manager advising corporations, insurance companies and family offices. She is a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment adviser. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Syal was a portfolio manager and strategist at Amervest Company, Inc., where she was the co-chair of the Investment Strategy Committee. Mary Beth Syal is a member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and the CFA Institute, the Los Angeles Association of Investment Women. In addition, she serves on the Investment Committee of the Western Province of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and is a member of the Investment Review Committee for St. Joseph Health System. Syal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a BA degree in Government from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...