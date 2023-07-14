Home
Trending ETFs

Payden Corporate Bond Fund

mutual fund
PYCTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.55 -0.04 -0.42%
primary theme
Corporate Bond
share class
No Load (PYACX) Primary Other (PYCTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Corporate Bond Fund

PYCTX | Fund

$9.55

$375 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$375 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payden Corporate Bond Fund

PYCTX | Fund

$9.55

$375 M

0.00%

-

PYCTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payden Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Paydenfunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Natalie Trevithick

Fund Description

PYCTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -27.3% 2.9% 49.24%
1 Yr -3.1% -14.9% 190.9% 78.08%
3 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.9% 73.53%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% 44.33%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 9.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.5% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 13.1% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PYCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -27.3% 2.9% 47.35%
1 Yr -3.1% -15.9% 190.9% 68.46%
3 Yr N/A* -13.2% 32.9% 70.00%
5 Yr N/A* -10.4% 21.9% 48.07%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 9.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PYCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.5% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 13.1% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PYCTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PYCTX Category Low Category High PYCTX % Rank
Net Assets 375 M 2.7 M 44.4 B 59.02%
Number of Holdings 280 5 9191 62.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 54.3 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 43.23%
Weighting of Top 10 28.05% 1.8% 100.0% 37.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  2. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 6.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCTX % Rank
Bonds 		102.83% 15.65% 141.47% 3.01%
Convertible Bonds 		4.15% 0.00% 78.47% 43.23%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 9.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 24.44%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 1.50%
Cash 		-6.98% -49.09% 10.75% 96.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCTX % Rank
Corporate 		78.99% 41.80% 100.00% 78.57%
Government 		13.04% 0.00% 25.63% 15.04%
Securitized 		4.85% 0.00% 23.18% 9.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.42% 0.00% 11.30% 38.72%
Municipal 		0.70% 0.00% 3.62% 15.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 16.54%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PYCTX % Rank
US 		84.71% 15.65% 108.09% 31.58%
Non US 		18.12% 0.00% 47.05% 37.22%

PYCTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PYCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 5.60% 34.88%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.35% 39.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PYCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PYCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PYCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 259.00% 36.14%

PYCTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PYCTX Category Low Category High PYCTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 34.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PYCTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PYCTX Category Low Category High PYCTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PYCTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PYCTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Natalie Trevithick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Natalie Trevithick, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager of Payden & Rygel. Natalie has been with Payden since 2012

James Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

James Wong, CFA, is a Managing Principal and portfolio manager who has been with Payden & Rygel since 1995. He has worked with the two products since their inception. Wong has over 15 years of equity portfolio management experience, during which he has managed the breadth of equity styles and market capitalizations. He has extensive experience managing long/short portfolios, creating hedging strategies using derivatives and developing customized investment solutions for client specific needs. Wong is also a member of the Investment Policy Committee. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Wong was a trader at the Union Bank of Switzerland where he focused on mortgage-backed securities. Previously, he was in the mergers and acquisitions group at Salomon Brothers Inc., focusing on financial institutions. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and the FINRA series 7, 3 and 63 licenses. He earned an MBA degree from The Anderson School at the University of California, Los Angeles with an emphasis in finance. Wong received a BS degree in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Alfred Giles

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Alfred Giles, CFA, a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. Giles has been with Payden since 2013 and with the investment management business since 2005.

Kristin Ceva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Kristin Ceva, PhD, CFA, is a managing principal and directs the global fixed-income group at Payden & Rygel. She oversees global sovereign debt strategies, including macroeconomic and political risk assessment to determine country allocation. Ceva is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee. She also is a frequent speaker at industry forums, focusing on topics related to international investing and emerging markets. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Ceva worked with a number of international policy institutes, including the Pacific Council on International Policy, the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies and the North America Forum at Stanford University. She also worked for several years in strategic management consulting with Deloitte & Touche in Dallas. Kristin Ceva holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. She earned a PhD from Stanford University in Political Science with an emphasis on international political economy. She was a Fulbright Scholar based in Mexico City and her dissertation was entitled “Economic Restructuring and Business-Government Relations: Trade and Financial Liberalization in Mexico.” Ceva has completed extensive economic and political research on emerging markets and is fluent in Spanish. She received a BBA in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Michael Salvay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Michael Salvay, CFA, is a Managing Principal at Payden & Rygel. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Policy Committee and serves as Senior Portfolio Manager advising public pension plans, endowments and universities and corporations. He directs the core bond architecture group and has extensive experience in developing customized mandates for active and passive index replication portfolios as well as hedging programs. Salvay is also a trustee of The Payden & Rygel Investment Group, the sponsor of the Paydenfunds, for which Payden & Rygel is the investment advisor. Prior to joining Payden & Rygel, Salvay was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dewey Square Investors in Boston, where he specialized in mortgage-backed securities and duration immunization strategies. Michael Salvay holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. He earned an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth College and a BA in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

James Sarni

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

James Sarni is a Managing Principal. He joined Payden in 1991 and has 36 years experience in the investment management business. Sarni's primary role, as a member of the GPC and director of the Short Strategies Group, is to develop a portfolio structure that reflects both the macro mandates of the GPC and the securities that are available in the market. Together with the GPC, he has discretion over major decisions such as duration or portfolio sector weights.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

