ª

Social Impact Investing. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in California Municipal Securities or other Municipal Securities, each as defined above, with respect to which, in the opinion of the Adviser the proceeds raised are used consistent with positive social impact practices and outcomes. While the fundamental credit research process utilized by the Adviser already includes consideration of material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, the Adviser applies additional screening metrics when selecting suitable investments for the Fund. Investment opportunities are evaluated for project and issuer alignment with the Green and Social Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), which serves as the primary inclusionary screening tool for securities with qualifying impact attributes. The impact assessment framework is further enhanced by key indicators that help identify issuers with strong governance and risk management practices, as well as a deliberative approach to the management and mitigation of material environmental and social risks through sound sustainability policies and practices. These indicators include, but are not limited to, clarity in the application of the use of proceeds, prudent stewardship of bond proceeds and other financial resources, prioritization of projects and initiatives with positive social and environmental outcomes, timely disclosure and transparency, and other governance practices that signal strong commitment to accountability and stakeholder engagement. Although investment opportunities can come from any municipal market sector or issuer, regional and socioeconomic relevance of the deployment of capital resources will also be taken into consideration. To that end, the Adviser focuses on what it believes to be the principal impact sectors, such as essential services and utilities, primary and community college education, healthcare and social services, affordable housing, renewable energy and resource recovery and economic development and connectivity.