emerging markets countries. Generally, an “emerging market country” is any country which the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations or another third party organization defines as having an emerging or developing economy. A Corporate issuer is an issuer located in an emerging market country or an issuer deriving at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in one or more emerging markets countries or that has at least 50% of its assets in one or more emerging market countries. For these purposes, Corporate issuers may include corporate or other business entities in which a sovereign or governmental agency or entity may have, indirectly or directly, an interest, including a majority or greater ownership interest.